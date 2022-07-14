Linfield boss David Healy issues rallying call to Cliftonville, Crusaders and Larne ahead of European ties

The three Irish League clubs play in the Europa Conference League today

The Blues reached the second qualifying round of the Champions League on Wednesday in dramatic fashion beating Welsh outfit The New Saints 2-0 at Windsor Park in the second leg and 2-1 on aggregate with Jamie Mulgrew scoring a stunning goal in injury time to send the game into extra-time where Ethan Devine netted the decisive strike in the tie.

Healy’s side now face Bodo/Glimt in the most prestigious club competition in the world and even if they lose against the Norwegians under UEFA rules they will play in the Europa League and are assured a play-off tie at the very least in the Europa Conference League meaning as of now they are just 180 minutes away from creating history and becoming the first Irish League side to qualify for the group stages in Europe.

The Linfield boss wants to see Cliftonville, Crusaders and Larne do the business this evening to enhance the Irish League’s status and coefficient ranking in European competition.

All three are at home in the Europa Conference League with the Reds and Crues trailing 2-1 from their first legs away to Slovakian outfit DAC and Gibraltar side Bruno's Magpies respectively. Larne will go into their second leg at Inver Park confident they can progress after a scoreless draw in Gibraltar versus St Joseph's.

“I really do wish all the other Irish League sides well tonight in their European matches," said Healy, whose tactical switches and substitutions worked a treat against TNS.

“I’m a huge advocate of the Irish League and I want our co-efficient to go through the roof and football in Northern Ireland to thrive. For that to happen it is important our teams achieve positive results in Europe.

“In an ideal world I’d like to see the other three teams make it through in the Europa Conference League just like we did in the Champions League last night.”

While Linfield fans were in joyous mood after their victory over the Welsh champions, there were concerns about Joel Cooper who was stretchered off in extra time with a calf injury.

Cooper, back at Windsor Park for his third spell at the club, excelled in the first half for the Blues causing TNS all sorts of problems. It was a blow for everyone connected with the club to see him leave the field the way he did.

The winger’s injury will be assessed with some early suggestions from inside Windsor that he could be out for between four and six weeks.

Healy said: “Joel’s struggling. Initially when he went down I thought it was his hamstring or Achilles but it looks as if it is a calf issue. We will get him scanned and assessed and then we will see how long he will be out for but he certainly won’t be available in the near future.”