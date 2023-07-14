Linfield boss David Healy: ‘Late goal didn’t take the gloss off European win’

Linfield’s Christopher McKee scores to make it 2-0 during this evening’s game at Windsor Park in Belfast

Linfield manager David Healy insists the late goal conceded against KF Vllaznia at Windsor Park on Thursday night certainly didn’t take the gloss of his 400th game in charge.

The Blues produced a scintillating performance to secure a 3-1 victory that gives them a realistic chance of reaching round two of the UEFA Conference League where Polish side Polish side MKLS Pogon Szczecin lie in wait.

All the goals were crammed into a frenetic second half, with in-form Chris McKee bagging a delicious double before Jack Scott marked his competitive debut with a cracking third.

The only blot on the landscape on another famous European night was the dismissal of Blues defender Dan Finlayson, who picked up a second yellow card – rather unfortunately it must be said – in the last minute.

It was a dreadful decision by Luxembourg referee Ivo Torres, who appeared out of his depth at times. There was little contact by Finlayson on substitute Darklo Dodev.

Worse was to following because from Flori Spahija’s free-kick, Antonia Balaj headed down for Marko Juric to shoot home.

Little wonder the home fans vented their anger on the match officials as the made their way to the dressing room.

Healy insisted, it didn’t take away from the performance.

“I’m incredibly proud of being in charge of this club for 400 games, first and foremost” he said. "I thought we were so good over the 90 minutes.

“As managers, you do all the preparation and work, but you always come into it with a bit of edginess and concern because you have to go and play the game.

“Although we created good chances, it took us a while to get the deserved breakthrough. When it did come, we built on it and played really well.

“The only disappointment was conceding a soft goal late in the game. I didn’t think it was a free kick in the first place and I certainly didn’t think it was a yellow card (to Finlayson).

"People interpret decisions differently, I don't think the referee had realised he had already booked Daniel, because if he did, I think he would have just given him a stern talking to.

"Even at that, I don't think there was much in the decision. We spoke to the players before the game to let them know they had one or two who would go down easy, and we found that out to our cost late in the game.”

Healy also hailed the predatory instincts of two-goal McKee.

He went on: "I'm pleased for Chris, he's worked pretty hard in pre-season...he still needs games under his belt to get sharper and fitter.

"What Chris has though, and he's always had it, is a natural ability to be in and around the box to get you those sorts of goals. That was the case for the first one as, I think 'Fitzy' (Matthew Fitzpatrick) miskicks it in front of him.

"Maybe in the RFS game (ECL play-off) last year we had nobody coming in behind after a miskick to tap in and score. Chris reacted and he has that natural ability to score goals. He will get fitter, sharper and leaner. "The second one was a good goal as well. We're always asking the players to be more selective and clinical in their decision making.

"When I saw (Joel) Cooper dinking it to the back post I thought he should have faced the defender up and got a shot off himself, but it was a good decision, a good ball and a good finish.”

Healy warns, however, the tie is still very much alive for the second leg in Albania next week.

"I've warned the players in the dressing room as some of them may not have been to a place like Albania,” he added. “I've experienced it. It will be hostile, it will be tough, and it will be a completely different environment from what we play in.

"We will also have to deal with the heat, I'd imagine it will be about 34 or 35 degrees out there at the minute, which will be tough conditions to play in.

"When you travel in Europe you sometimes feel like complete outcasts and as I say I have already told the players the reception we get out there, the conditions and the home support will be very different, and we have to be prepared for that.

“We are still in the early stages of a ‘new’ Linfield, we made a lot of changes over the summer in a rebuild job. There are certainly a lot of questions asked of who, why and when are we bringing other people in.

“I still think we possibly need one or two (players), but we will adjust accordingly.

“Getting through a round in Europe can possibly harden my hand to challenge the Board for a couple of players.”