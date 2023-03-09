Linfield boss David Healy: The title is now Larne’s to lose. . . and that’s not mind games

Linfield boss David Healy admits even if his team win their remaining seven League fixtures, it probably will still not be enough for them to retain the Danske Bank Premiership title.

The champions’ chances of parading the Gibson Cup for the fifth successive year nosedived when they could only draw with Larne at Inver Park on Tuesday night.

With games rapidly running out, the Blues remain seven points adrift of Tiernan Lynch’s team, who are now within touching distance of a history-making first title win.

It really could have been worse for Healy’s boys. It took a world-class save from goalkeeper Chris Johns to keep out a deflected shot from substitute Thomas Maguire with practically the last kick of the ball.

Although he’ll not wave the white flag, Healy believes it will take a minor miracle for the Blues to overcome Larne.

“Pressure can do strange, startling and wonderful things,” said the former Northern Ireland international striker. “The title is Larne’s to lose... there is no mind games needed.

“Anyone worth their salt in the game knows that... you guys as journalists all know that. It’s simply the case of stating facts.

“We’ll need to maximise points (against Newry City and Dungannon Swifts) before we go into the split. We will certainly need to win down here (at Inver Park) the next time.”

Asked if his team would require seven wins, Healy added: “Absolutely. Even if we were to win all seven games, we could still be points short. It will not be easy against Newry and Dungannon, two teams fighting for their lives.”

Healy stressed that three points were ‘a must’ if his team were to have any hopes of eating into Larne’s advantage in the League table.

“It was a must win game for us,” he went on. “I’m disappointed, but on the flip side, you’ve got to respect the opposition.

“They are top of the League and are the best team in the country at the minute for a reason. They are well organised; they are well drilled, and they are a threat.

“As disappointed as we were that we haven’t narrowed the gap, we’ve got to take some sort of positives from the game.

“Our form this season against top six teams hasn’t been good enough. It has cost us, and it reflects the difference between the teams (Larne and Linfield) in the League table.

“I’ve no gripe about the result, it was a hard-fought game. I don’t think there was too much in it. We should have and could have been a little bit better in the final third, so if I do have any frustrations, it’s probably our play in and around the final third.

“With ball coming in (to the box), I was hoping that someone would have gambled across the front post and got on the end of one. Would we have deserved to win the game? Possibly not.”

Clear cut chances were few and far between over an intriguing 90 minutes.

Healy added: “It was similar to when we were down here in the Irish Cup. There was never going to be much in the game.

“Both teams had a lot riding on it. Yes, we are disappointed. But it wasn’t down to Tuesday’s performance and result why the deficit is the way it is (between the clubs). It’s down to previous poor performances and results.

“What is important now, is to take whatever positives we can and maximise the points going into the split (when the League brakes into two halves).

“We will need to improve our form against the other teams that are in the top six.”

Healy also hailed the Johns’ heroics with that wonderful last ditch save.

“He dug someone out of a hole because there were one or two (defenders) miskicking at the ball in and around the edge of the box,” he said. “There were that many bodies in there, I don’t even know who it was.

“It was a hell of a save. I hear managers talking about their own players and goalkeepers, but there’s no doubt Chris Johns has probably been the most consistent when he was at Coleraine and now with Linfield over the past few years.

“He trains hard, he is thoroughly professional, and he is zero hassle. So, a save like that certainly didn’t surprise me.”