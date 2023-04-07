Linfield boss David Healy warns title success is hard when the heat is on as Blues hunt down leaders Larne

It is a crunch period for Tiernan Lynch and Larne as they aim to see out a first top-flight title in the club's history — © Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

David Healy shows off his Reavey Solicitors Manager of the Month prize from the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association

While some believe Larne’s Irish Cup defeat at the hands of Ballymena United might cause Tiernan Lynch’s men to crumble, Linfield boss David Healy argues it may spur the Invermen on.

Healy even thinks the east Antrim team can thrash Glentoran in tonight’s crucial Good Friday clash at Inver Park.

The champions trail the leaders by five points going into the first round of post-split games, with the Blues welcoming Crusaders to Windsor Park.

Last Friday, Healy watched Linfield’s Under-18 side play Glenavon while Lynch’s men lost 2-0 to the Sky Blues at Seaview.

He said: “I wasn’t down at Lurgan High School pumping my fists whenever I heard Ballymena scored, because it’s a cup game and therefore not relevant to the title race.

“If it was a league match, I’d have allowed myself a smile but all that happened was they went out of a cup competition.

“People can speculate that it may derail their season but they didn’t drop any points. If anything, I think it may galvanise them. It wouldn’t at all surprise me if Larne gave Glentoran a right good seeing to on Friday night.

“Then again, it may not happen because there’s a lot of pressure when you’re chasing your first title.”

Healy knows all about that pressure. He recalled the atmosphere in the Linfield changing room in April 2017, when the Blues were on the brink of the first league title of his tenure.

“I remember telling my lads at half-time when we were 1-0 down at Solitude on the last day of the season in my first full year that if they lose this game, some of you may never recover – you might not play for this club again,” he reflected.

“It’s hard getting over the line when the pressure is on, particularly when you haven’t won a league title as a group of players before.

“Larne certainly don’t need me or anyone else putting them under more pressure.

“Sometimes when you’re under pressure, your performances can dip – but when the shackles are off, performances can improve.

“It’s Larne’s to lose, all the pressure is on them, whereas we have been playing with freedom in recent weeks.”

Healy ­– who has been named Reavey Solicitors Manager of the Month for March by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association – believes the next two games are crucial if the Blues are to overhaul Larne.

Following tonight’s game with the Crues, Glentoran will visit Windsor Park on Wednesday night.

He said: “These two home games are massive.

“Our home record is good, so we must get results against Crusaders and Glentoran.

“We really need to win both those games and then we can assess where we are after that.

“Since the Glentoran defeat in February (3-0), which was a miserable night on and off the pitch for the football club, our players have reacted well.

“I think we showed our quality in the BetMcLean Cup Final (2-0 win over Coleraine), where we were very professional and fully deserved our win. We took a lot of confidence from that.

“We’re still in the hunt. It’s unusual, because we’re used to being the hunted but now we’re the hunters.”

While the Northern Ireland Men’s record goalscorer relishes Big Two clashes, he was furious with the decision to move next week’s game from Easter Tuesday to Wednesday evening to accommodate President Joe Biden’s visit to Belfast.

The duel was postponed to ease pressure on the PSNI’s resources, however Healy is bemused that both Cliftonville versus Larne and Crusaders against Coleraine will go ahead on Tuesday night as planned.

“It was very disappointing,” stated Healy. “We got about 24 hours’ warning that the game might be moved to Wednesday before the move was confirmed.

“We argued that, for the sake of sporting integrity, if our game is moved to Wednesday then so should the other two games in the top six. Another option would be to move all three games to the following Tuesday. There was no need to play the games on different days.”

Healy has no issue, meanwhile, with NIFL’s call to move the post-split encounter between the Danske Bank Premiership’s top two from the first round of split fixtures to the fourth.

Had NIFL stuck to the old format, Linfield would play Larne at Inver Park tonight rather than on Friday, April 21.

The Manager of the Month stated: “It’s always been first versus second on the first weekend following the split since I’ve been here.

“I used to say that I thought first versus second would be better on the last weekend of the split, as it could make for an exciting head-to-head shoot-out for the title, but I was told there were concerns about safety.

“I’m not sure why they’ve changed it now – I was surprised it was changed – but I guess those fears have calmed over the years.”