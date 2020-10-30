Linfield boss Healy is not falling for early title mind games as defending champions prepare for Crusaders clash

Six pointer: David Healy and Stephen Baxter are preparing to face off for the first time this season

While Stephen Baxter may be glad to see other clubs being held up as potential title-challengers, David Healy is acutely aware where the most dangerous foe hails from.

With just two games of the season gone, it is time to reach for the cliche book and dust off 'title six-pointer' as old rivals Linfield and Crusaders lock horns once again.

Last week, Baxter described his side as an 'underdog', a suggestion that brought a wry smile over the chops of Healy when it was put to him.

He knows all too well the threat that the wounded tiger, or underdog in this case, holds with Crusaders smarting from falling short in the bid to lift the Gibson Cup last season.

The sudden halt to the campaign also meant they failed to book a place in Europe, so the first showdown between the two sides who have dominated the race for the Danske Bank Premiership in recent times will be a fascinating barometer for the year ahead.

Over the past six seasons, the Blues and the Crues have lifted the trophy three times apiece but with heavy investment from Glentoran and Larne, plus the challenge of Coleraine and Cliftonville, this looks like being a real arm-wrestle ahead.

"Anytime you face Crusaders, whether it's home or away, you know what way they're going to play," said Healy.

"They have players - Caddell, Owens, Forsythe, Heatley, Hegarty, O'Neill - lads who have been in and around winning squads before so they know what it takes to come to Windsor and be at their best.

"It should be a good game, it could go either way. They can be feisty games or quiet games but they're games that we always look forward to."

Dipping his toe into the mind games pool Baxter has already paddled in, Healy is happy to heap a little pressure on the noisy neighbours and other would-be title challengers.

"We're fighting against the tide against the other big clubs in the league this year, ourselves and Crusaders are up against the other challengers this year, but that's why you manage in the Danske Premiership, to face all those big challenges.

"I have absolutely no doubt that come the end of the season, Crusaders are going to be there or thereabouts.

"They had an indifferent season last year. Going back to three years ago when we had an indifferent season, after being champions, there's always the incentive and hunger to want to prove people wrong again.

"I have absolutely no doubt that Crusaders will be in and around the top two or three this season."

Both teams have added to their squads this season, the Blues boasting three of their new arrivals, Chris Johns, Conor Pepper and Navid Nasseri - who scored an absolute cracker - in last Saturday's 3-2 win over Ballymena United.

It took them to two wins out of two, like Crusaders who came through the north Belfast derby unscathed and have added the likes of Adam Lecky, Ben Kennedy and Aidan Wilson to their already highly-talented and decorated squad.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew limped off against Ballymena but proof of the riches Healy has at his disposal is that he was able to replace him with Bastien Hery, while Kyle McClean put in a fantastic shift.

"Kyle McClean is a fantastic player, he can play, he can put his foot on it, technically he's very good," Healy added.

"We're missing Stevie Fallon at the minute so it's important that we have midfield options with Bastien (Hery), Kyle, Stevie and Jamie and that gives us the option to mix things up."

And talking of mixing things up, no matter what the score tonight, both protagonists are sure to be in the mix for the title, no matter who might say differently.