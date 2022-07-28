Linfield buried in an avalanche of goals in Norway against Bodø/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt 8 Linfield 0

Hugo Vetlesen kicked off the scoring and looked assured in midfield

Kirk Millar was sent off for handball early by referee Roi Renshreiber

Linfield are out of the Champions League but they knew their name wouldn’t be on the trophy.

Their realistic goal is the group stages of the Europa Conference League, and nothing has changed on that front after tonight.

The Blues would have anticipated a backs to the wall test against a Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt side with a point to prove. That’s a feeling not alien to Blues boss David Healy from his Northern Ireland days but this was a night to forget.

Approaching the half-hour mark of this second qualifying round tussle at the Aspmyra Stadion, Linfield were four goals and a man down against their menacing hosts, who went on to smash eight past the Windsor Park outfit without reply.

Kirk Millar, the hero of the first leg for his sublime chipped finish, was sent off for a handball that resulted in a penalty, and the ruthless hosts showed no mercy.

The 8-0 defeat was Linfield’s heaviest defeat in Europe since they lost by the same scoreline away to PSV Eindhoven in 1975.

Linfield now drop into the Europa League third qualifying round and will face FC Zürich after they lost 5-4 on aggregate after extra time to Qarabag. The first leg will be at Windsor Park next Thursday.

In front of a passionate home crowd relieved that the real Bodø/Glimt had turned up, this rapidly became a damage limitation exercise for the Premiership champions.

The home side, conquerors of Celtic and Roma, showed their teeth and Linfield were blown away by their opponent’s early aggression and urgency.

A relentless Bodø/Glimt were a different class and Linfield’s resistance was shattered in the seventh minute. Joel Mugisha pulled the ball back to midfielder Hugo Vetlesen and the 22-year-old who headed home a winning goal against Roma found the bottom corner with a sweet finish.

It was just the start Linfield didn’t want; it sucked the belief from them and things continued to go downhill.

At the 20-minute mark, Millar handled the ball in the area, was shown a red card and Nigerian striker Victor Boniface made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

The visitors were on the ropes and the punishment continued. Five minutes later, Amahl Pellegrino found the net with a tasty strike from distance.

By the 28th minute it was 4-0 as Ulrik Saltnes turned home Alfons Sampsted’s cross from close range.

As the second half started, Bodø/Glimt had the luxury of making three substitutions against the 10 men now playing just for their pride.

But the home side could smell more blood and Linfield’s uncomfortable night got worse.

On 51 minutes, Chris Johns pushed out Elias Kristoffersen Hagen’s effort but Runar Espejord slotted in the rebound.

By the 54th minute it was 6-0 to the home side. Ben Hall was harshly judged to have fouled Anders Konradsen and Pellegrino found the corner of the net to double his tally.

Healy made changes, sending on Kyle McClean, Cameron Palmer, Andrew Clarke and Niall Quinn and he must have had one eye on the more important battles to come.

But the hosts weren’t finished. On 73 minutes, full-back Alfons Sampsted directed a thunderbolt past Johns to make it 7-0.

Young Joshua Archer came on to make his European debut for the club, but it a bitter-sweet night for the 19-year-old.

Espejord rounded off the scoring on 88 minutes, converting from close range and thereafter referee Roi Reinshreiber signalled the end of the hammering. For Linfield to win against a side of this quality they needed everything to go right for them, but it rather felt like everything went wrong.

It wasn’t this painful when European fixtures were one-match shootouts during the pandemic.

Bodø/Glimt possibly aren’t the best travellers but they certainly enjoy their home comforts.

The Blues can always reflect on their stunning first leg win but though a battle was won, the war was lost. The hope can kill you in this game but even that 1-0 lead wasn’t going to stop this wounded animal from fighting back ferociously.

This was a European nightmare for the Blues, however they live to fight another day.

It’s a result which may dent the Blues’ pride but it shouldn’t damage their confidence.

Linfield haven’t got their hands on that delicious looking £3m European money just yet but, with a little luck and hard work, it can remain within reach.

As they return to Belfast, they would simply be content not to run into Bodø/Glimt again any time soon.

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin, Wembangomo (Tjaerandsen-Skau 46), Amundsen, Hoibraten, Sampsted, Vetlesen, Hagen, Saltnes (Anders Konradsen 46), Mugisha (Koomson 63), Boniface (Espejord 46), Pellegrino (Sorli 70). Subs not used: Vetti, Fedrik Sjovold, Nordas, Andersen.

Linfield: Johns, Finlayson, Hall, Roscoe, Matthew Clarke (Archer 75), Mulgrew (McClean 56), Shields, Fallon (Andrew Clarke 57), Millar, McDaid (Quinn 62), Stewart (Palmer 55). Subs not used: Newbury, McKee, Devine, Vertainen, Pepper, David Walsh, Williamson.

Referee: Roi Reinshreiber (Israel).

Man of match: Hugo Vetlesen

Match rating: 6/10