Linfield can cope with hostility in Albania and progress, insists Jack Scott

Jack Scott celebrates finding the net for Linfield in the first leg

New boy Jack Scott is confident Linfield can protect their two-goal lead when they face KF Vllaznia at the Stadium Loro Borici in Shkoder on Thursday.

David Healy’s boys produced a scintillating performance at Windsor Park last week, winning 3-1 to give them a hefty advantage prior to their trip to Albania.

The 20-year-old Scott, snapped up from Wolverhampton Wanderers over the summer, hit a stunning goal on his competitive debut after Chris McKee had bagged a delightful double.

But there was late drama in front of the big home crowd when Blues defender Daniel Finlayson picked up a second yellow card for an innocuous foul on Darklo Dodev. Luxembourg referee Ivo Torres could hardly wait to reach for his top pocket.

And, it got worse because from the resulting free kick, defender Marko Juric pulled a goal back from their over-run opponents.

Scott, however, believes his team can complete the job in the hostile Albanian heat and book a second round slot against Polish side MKLS Pogon Szczecin.

“The boss had repeatedly told us how difficult it will be,” said the Tandragee man. “He’s played out there for Northern Ireland, so we know it will be a hostile atmosphere.

“They (Vllaznia) hadn’t too many fans at Windsor Park, but they made plenty of noise and were hostile enough, so we are expecting to get dog’s abuse out there.

“But that’s part and parcel of European football, especially away from home.

“Any away tie will be a hostile environment, especially as we will be taking a two-goal cushion with us.” Scott reckons the late goal at Windsor Park only slightly tarnished what was another great European night for the Blues.

“I suppose the late goal took a little bit of the gloss of our performance,” he added.

“Over the 90 minutes I thought we dominated the game I don’t they deserved a goal, but it is, what it is. We were the better team on the night.

“I think you saw what it meant to them the way they celebrated.

“Obviously, the last couple of minutes changed things a little bit, with Dan’s red card before that late goal. I thought it was a cheap second yellow card, which rules him out of the return leg.

“Perhaps, we could have been smarter over the last few minutes and killed it, to see the game out.

“But if we had been offered a two-goal cushion before the game, we would have taken it. We were still delighted with the result.

“I was happy with my individual performance and the goal capped it off. To get the goal and to hear the roar of the crowd was brilliant.

“It was my first European game, so it was special. My entire family were there to see it, which was great.

“The team display was top quality. No one put a foot wrong, everyone stuck to the game plan.”

With the strike threat of Matthew Fitzpatrick, Joel Cooper and McKee, Scott believes the Blues have the firepower to cause problems for Vllaznia.

“I don’t think we’ll be sitting back, we have boys in the team that can pick holes in them,” he went on. “We know we are better than them technically.

“Even fitness wise, I thought they looked tired half-way through the second half at Windsor. But we know it will be a different game.

“We’ll have the heat to contend with for a start, it’s going to be a slower game. They must come at us, so we’ll expect an early onslaught.”

The Blues have an extra incentive to reach the second phase after their agonising European exit last season.

They were deprived of a place in the history books by becoming the first Irish League team to reach the group stages of the Conference League when former defender Jimmy Callacher scooped the ball into his own net.

The Blues duly lost the penalty shootout against Latvian side RFS.

“It would be a great to get into the next round, although we are not even thinking about that,” added Scott. “What happened last season is still hurting some of the boys.

“I wasn’t involved obviously, but what happened with the own goal and then the penalty shootout still lingers.

“Everyone wants to erase the memory by getting into the next round of the tournament. In saying that, we’ll be looking for further than this return leg.”