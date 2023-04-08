Linfield can draw no comfort as title hopes are dealt severe blow

Linfield 0 Crusaders 0

Although manager David Healy will never wave the white flag, it’s going to take a mini miracle for them to win the Danske Bank Premiership title for the fifth successive year.

Battling Crusaders left the international arena with a deserved share of the spoils — a result that did neither team any favours. But it did nudge Larne a little closer to an historic first ever title success.

The Blues now trail Tiernan Lynch’s team by seven points and, with only four games remaining, the red and white ribbons will be draped on the Gibson Cup sooner rather than later.

Although Stephen Baxter’s boys are well out of the title equation, the victory does keep alive their hopes of claiming automatic European qualification. They now haven’t lost since January 30 when they were defeated by Glentoran.

Healy, not surprisingly, named the same team that demolished Dungannnon Swifts last time out, which meant that Ethan Devine led the attack.

Crues chief Baxter made three changes to the team that scraped home against the Swifts in last week’s Irish Cup tie, handing Robbie Weir, Dean Ebbe and Jarlath O’Rourke starting slots in place of Ross Clarke, Adam Lecky and Rory McKeown.

It was the Blues who asked the early questions and they could really have sneaked into the lead after only three minutes. Matthew Clarke whipped in a trademark corner-kick from the right which was met by the towering Sam Roscoe, but his flicked header fizzed inches over the top.

Baxter’s team replied with a cheeky attempt from the hard-working Philip Lowry. Having spotted goalkeeper Chris Johns slightly off his line, he attempted an audacious lob from 40 yards which drifted wide.

Back came the Blues. Devine was flattened by a crude challenge from Josh Robinson and, when Kirk Millar produced the most delicious of deliveries, defender Jimmy Callacher couldn’t get over the top of the ball and his header flew into the Kop.

Healy’s meticulous plans were disrupted on 19 minutes. Skipper Jamie Mulgrew was previously clattered into by Lowry and, even though he bravely tried to carry on, he finally had to hobble off, replaced by Kyle McClean.

Linfield Vs Crusaders — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Linfield then almost benefited from a calamitous moment in the Crues defence when goalkeeper Johnny Tuffey and defender Daniel Larmour got themselves into an untidy tangle but Joel Cooper, finding it difficult to make an impact, was forced away from goal and failed to get in a shot.

The Blues had another little sniff at goal just before the interval. Chris Shields took off on a piercing run down the right and, when he sent in another inviting delivery, Robinson was there to mop up brilliantly.

Crusaders roared from the block after the half-time cuppa with Jude Winchester’s darting 30-yard dash ending with a shot that was easily dealt with by Johns before Ebbe tried his luck with a stinging low drive.

And they almost conjured an opening on 56 minutes when Paul Heatley’s delightful little dinked pass sent Ebbe through the middle and, even though he got to the ball before Johns, he couldn’t get enough on it.

Within seconds, the home fans were on their feet acclaiming a goal when Devine’s header came back off the crossbar and McClean finished, but he had strayed into an offside position.

Healy decided to shake things up with 20 minutes remaining, replacing Devine and Clarke with striker Eetu Vertainen and midfielder Stephen Fallon, who had been out for months with a serious injury.

But it was the Crues who looked the most likely to break the deadlock and Heatley was out of luck when his acrobatic scissor kick flashed over.

Crusaders, however, enjoyed a big slice of luck six minutes from time when Millar’s free-kick was met by Roscoe at the back post but he saw his header cannon back off the woodwork.

In one last desperate attempt in injury time, Millar was again the provider but Callacher could only head over the top from practically under the crossbar.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, Millar, Cooper, M Clarke (Fallon 70), McKee, Finlayson (A Clarke 89), Devine (Vertainen 70), Mulgrew (McClean 19).

Unused subs: Walsh, Haygarth, Annett.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Robinson, Weir (Thompson 90), Lowry, Ebbe (Lecky 74), Forsythe (Hegarty 81), O’Rourke, Winchester, Larmour, Heatley (Owens 90) .

Unused subs: Murphy, McKeown, Clarke.

REFEREE: Shane Andrews.

Man of the match: Kirk Millar

Match rating: 6/10