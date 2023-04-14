Linfield cannot stage European Play-Off games at Windsor Park

Linfield will play away from Windsor Park should they be involved in the end of season European play-offs even if their final league position qualifies them for home advantage because work will be underway on the pitch at the time of the matches.

Following Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Glentoran, the second placed Blues are three points ahead of Cliftonville with three games left and nine behind leaders Larne who can win the Premiership tonight by drawing at Crusaders and reaching the Champions League in the process.

Linfield have all but given up hope of retaining their title and are now focusing on finishing as runners-up which will earn them a place in the Europa Conference League but if they drop below second, David Healy’s team will enter the lottery of the play-offs and will do so away from their own ground.

The side that finishes highest in the table normally has home advantage in the play-off semi-finals and final but if that is the Blues they will be on the road as the much-criticised Windsor Park playing surface is being replaced after the Irish Cup final between Ballymena United and Crusaders on Sunday, May 7.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that work on the pitch, at the behest of the Irish FA, will begin on Monday, May 8 in order for it to be ready for Northern Ireland’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier versus Kazakhstan in Belfast on June 19.

With the play-offs due to take place after the Irish Cup final, Linfield sources have confirmed they will not be able to use Windsor in those matches.

It is believed that Mourneview Park would be the preferred choice for Linfield as an alternative to their own stadium though Glenavon, currently in seventh place, are likely to be in the play-offs themselves and could end up facing Healy’s side.

While far from an ideal scenario there is a feeling at Linfield that if required they are willing to sacrifice home advantage in the play-offs so that the playing surface is brought up to scratch to benefit the team next term.

In the meantime Healy and his players aim to deliver in their final three league matches away to Coleraine, Larne and Cliftonville and earn second place and not need the play-offs.

The teams currently in the play-off positions are Cliftonville, Crusaders, Glentoran, Coleraine and Glenavon though if the Crues were to win the Irish Cup final they would qualify for Europe and not be involved.

In terms of Windsor Park while Linfield may have played their final game of the season at the national stadium, there are three other matches scheduled to take place at the ground prior to the Irish Cup final.

On Friday, April 21 (7.45pm) Cliftonville Strollers will meet Ballinamallard Youth in the Harry Cavan Youth Cup final. That is followed on Tuesday April 25 (7.45pm) by the Intermediate Cup final between Crumlin Star and St Oliver Plunkett while on Monday May 1 (2pm) Dergview Reserves will face Harryville Homers in the Junior Cup decider.