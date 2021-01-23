Linfield can't afford to ease off in revenge quest against Warrenpoint, insists captain Mulgrew

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew has warned his team-mates to start quick and keep the foot on the pedal at Windsor Park today to avoid another shock defeat to Warrenpoint.

In November, the Blues went to Milltown expecting to maintain their unbeaten record in the league but, after going ahead early on, they eased off and Barry Gray's side came on strong to claim a stunning and historic 2-1 victory.

Following that Milltown magic for Town, they will travel to Belfast seeking to earn back-to-back wins over David Healy's champions, who begin the day top of the Irish Premiership.

Mulgrew, an all-time Linfield great with eight league titles to his name, intends to stay there, with Larne and Crusaders just behind in an intriguing race which, due to Covid, may not go the full distance.

"It is building up to be quite an exciting title race with ourselves, Larne and Crusaders well in the mix, and you can't count out any of the other teams. Look at Ballymena, who have had an incredible run," said Mulgrew.

"Anything can happen in the Irish League on any given day, which is why so many of us love it and love being a part of it.

"I'm not going to go into detail but there is a whole ifs and buts scenario and cloud hanging over everyone about whether the full 38 games are going to be played, so we have to look after ourselves and win football matches."

Linfield's driving force and midfield kingpin Mulgrew points out that against Warrenpoint the Blues must be ready in mind and in body.

"Warrenpoint have taken points from Linfield, Larne and Glentoran this season, so it is very important that we go in with the right mentality against them," said the 34-year-old. "We have to show Warrenpoint the respect they deserve and we really need to be on top of our game. We are at the top of the table at the moment but if you want to stay there you have to perform.

''At Warrenpoint we got the first goal and missed a few chances that would have probably put the game to bed and we didn't perform from then on.

"Teams like Warrenpoint work incredibly hard and are well organised, so if you are not going to perform you will be found out very quickly and that's what happened to us in the last game.

"I can't remember ever getting an easy game at Warrenpoint and, while this match is at Windsor, I'm sure they will be coming with nothing to fear having beaten us and having had a number of good results.

"We have to be on it from the word go, hit the ground running and play well for the whole game. Everyone has had a two-week break from matches and I believe our players should be hungry."

It will be fascinating to see the impact Joel Cooper has on Linfield going forward this season, with the winger, an inspirational figure at Windsor Park previously, primed to play following his loan move from Oxford United.

Mulgrew stated: "We all know the quality Joel has. He knows us and knows the Irish League and I have no doubt he will fit in perfectly again. He has that X-factor and provides us with more pace in the final third and offers more competition in the team."