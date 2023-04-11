Linfield can’t afford to feel sorry after title woe as focus turns to Big Two: David Healy

Linfield boss David Healy believes his boys will bounce back off the ropes in Tuesday night’s Big Two derby showdown against cross-town rivals Glentoran at Windsor Park.

After his team’s disappointing scoreless draw with Crusaders on Friday, the former Northern Ireland striker reluctantly admitted the Gibson Cup had slipped through their hands for the first time in five years.

Healy was bewildered why the Blues turned in such an anaemic showing against Stephen Baxter’s side with so much at stake — approaching the game, they trailed Larne by only five points.

But automatic European qualification now tops Healy’s agenda and that means tonight’s clash with Rodney McAree’s erratic Glens is now a must win scenario for the out-going champions.

“We have four games to go, we’ve got to remain up and as positive as we can,” said Healy. “What we must do as a group; backroom staff and the team is stick together and finish the season as strongly as we can.

“Finishing is high up the table is now a priority for us, with a European place up for grabs.

“We’ll need to be better in our next four games than what we were against Crusaders, that’s for sure. It’s maybe a good thing we have another game coming up quickly on the back of our Friday showing.

“It was as poor of performance as I can remember, we didn’t get going for whatever reason. We’ve had 12 points available against Crusaders this season, we’ve taken two, so that’s not good enough.

“The reality is, we needed maximum points from our last five matches, but we’ve already dropped two. Stats don’t lie... the title race could be over by the time we travel to Larne on Friday week.”

After the disappointment against the Crues, Healy insists motivation will not be an issue for a Big Two encounter.

“It’s another massive game —any game against Glentoran is a big game,” added Healy.

“We’ve lost to them quite heavily on two occasions this season (both 3-0), we’ll need to up our game and hope for a better outcome. They are also coming off the back of a disappointing result at Larne (they lost 1-0), so I’m sure they’ll have a point to prove as well.

“These games look after themselves — form doesn’t mean a lot — you shouldn’t require motivation for a Big Two match. But it gives us the perfect platform to get Friday’s result erased from the memory.”

Healy may not have skipper Jamie Mulgrew on Tuesday night — he limped off after only 19 minutes on Friday — but on the plus side, midfielder Stephen Fallon returned after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“We lost Jamie early on and replaced him with Kyle (McClean) and he did okay” added Healy. “When you lose your captain; someone who has been in the trenches for the past decade, year on year, it was a blow, and that’s not being disrespectful to Kyle.

“It looked quite bad on the day, but Jamie is a quick healer. We’ve had quite a long list of injuries throughout the year and this one has come at a bad time.

“On a more positive note, it was good to have Stevie back... it was possibly the case of too little too late for him in terms of a title challenge. He is a key player for us, he has legs and energy and he’s been a big miss.

“My message to the players is let’s put on a big finish. Although it was disappointing and frustrating against Crusaders, there was no point in me going through the boys in the dressing room.

“As a manager, I tried to make changes to get us the win; I knew in the first half our formation wasn’t working because we were so poor on the ball. No matter what formation we played, it just didn’t happen. Even with the changes, we just lacked a real cutting edge.

“As a spectacle it wasn’t great. Neither of the two goalkeepers had any tangible saves to make over the 90 minutes. So, we must do better against Glentoran.”