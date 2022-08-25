Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew ready to lead them into their biggest ever game with European riches on the line

When Linfield’s long serving hero Jamie Mulgrew states this is arguably the biggest game in the club’s history there is no escaping the magnitude of the occasion.

As fate has determined, it is Latvian outfit RFS who are the last remaining hurdle to the Premiership champions becoming the first Irish League side to make it to the lucrative group stages of European competition.

At 2-2 it’s a tie that could swing either way but with experienced warriors like Mulgrew in their ranks, David Healy’s side have every reason to be quietly confident.

The Europa Conference League play-off second leg (7.45pm) will be played in an electric atmosphere and the stage is set for one of the finest achievements in the history of Northern Ireland’s most successful club.

Mulgrew is relaxed because he has belief in himself and his team-mates. He was part of the class of 2019 that couldn’t squeeze past Qarabag but this feels different.

The squad is more experienced and more hungry as they have banked plenty of heartache on their European travels.

Jamie Mulgrew ahead of the home clash with Qarabag in 2019

For the inspirational club captain who joined the Blues in the summer of 2005 these are emotional times but he’s not going to let a fear of failure derail his dream.

“It probably the biggest game in the club’s history, that’s what it is really,” said Mulgrew.

“I don’t think it’s anything for us to get anxious or nervous about; it’s something to look forward to.

“We’ll meet the challenge head on and embrace it. I might never get an opportunity like this again so what is there to be afraid of?

“I think we need to play the way we did last week and stick to the game plan. We have to concentrate more on the last period of the game because the goals we conceded weren’t great.

“I think that was a warning shot because they are a good side and we’ll have to concentrate until the last whistle.

“I haven’t sensed any pressure at all, I just wish the game was now. My wife (Claire) asked me if I was nervous and I said ‘no’; I’m just looking forward to it but there will be butterflies, like there is for any match.

“My mindset is just to look forward to it and embrace it otherwise you leave yourself short.

“We’ve a lot of experience and we’ll all embrace it.”

Victory at Windsor Park tonight would raise the Irish League’s profile to new heights but Mulgrew knows not everyone is cheering them on.

And frankly, he doesn’t care what anyone outside the club thinks. He remains driven to bring joy to the club and it’s supporters and making the group stages would be a remarkable chapter in the club’s history.

“To be honest I don’t really care about the rest of the league; I only care about here,” he said.

“I don’t mean it in a cheeky way but no-one will care about Linfield. We are concentrating on what we can do and it could be fantastic for everyone connected with the club.

“It would be an incredible achievement for all of us and hopefully we can put on a performance for everyone.

“It goes without saying this would be the greatest achievement of my career. At 36, to get to the group stages having been at Linfield for so long and watching them as a kid, it would be unbelievable.

“I’m sure it would help move the club forward again with the financial rewards and hopefully we can play a part in moving the club forward.”

When it comes to the league’s critics and doubters, Mulgrew accepts too many of them are beyond reach.

“You’re not going to change peoples’ opinion or attitude, the dinosaurs,” he added. “You won’t change their minds.

“The league is getting a lot better and when you see people leaving this league to go across the water to play and they are getting into the Northern Ireland team on a regular basis; if the league was crap, these things wouldn’t be happening.

“We wouldn’t be where we are in Europe this season, Crusaders got through a round and so have others in recent times.

“You won’t change some opinions but if that’s their thought process, I don’t think we should care about it. If they want to have that tunnel vision then that’s up to them. But I think everything has improved and everyone in the league has to be commended for that.”

The question we will never know the answer to is whether Linfield would be in a healthier position if they were 10, 15 or 20 games into their campaign.

RFS lie third in their league, having played 25 matches but Mulgrew thinks they aren’t facing a side that has greater fitness.

“It’s good to have the league games in between to give us something else to look forward to and concentrate on,” said Mulgrew who made his 50th European appearance away to Bodo Glimt last month. “And everyone has played a part and everyone is ready. We’ve already had big, important games and they feel like Cup finals.

“There are no answers to the question about summer football but we’ve worked hard in pre-season and had a good training camp. We’ve had a lot of European games and I don’t think you could say RFS were fitter than us last week.”

It could be an unforgettable Windsor Park night for Mulgrew, a leader who has given so much to the Linfield cause. These are the moments in a players’ career that need to be seized as you never know when, or indeed if, they come round again.

“This has always been the end goal,” he reflects. “It was the realistic opportunity for us to be honest and it’s up to us to take advantage of that.”