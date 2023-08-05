Linfield chief David Healy: I take great heart from players’ spirit despite European exit

Linfield defender Jack Scott keeps tabs on Pogoń Szczecin’s Marcel Wędrychowski during the Blues' 3-2 defeat in Poland

Linfield manager David Healy admits he has learned new traits about himself and his squad from the European forays

Linfield manager David Healy says he has learned a lot more about himself and his team after a tough European campaign.

There was no Champions League action for the Blues this year but the Europa Conference League adventure still shone a light on the squad going into another season.

It started brightly, with a 3-1 win at home to KF Vllaznia, but it was a tense affair at the Loro Boriçi Stadium in Shkodër, where the hosts could only manage one goal and the Blues progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

The next opponents were a step up in quality. Pogoń Szczecin ran out 5-2 winners at Windsor Park, effectively killing off Linfield’s European hopes.

Healy’s men lost 3-2 in Poland to make it an 8-4 aggregate defeat.

The Blues took the lead in the 16th minute through a fantastic Jamie Mulgrew finish from outside the box, but the home side equalised through Efthymios Koulouris in the 49th minute.

Linfield responded through a Kyle McClean header two minutes later but the Ekstraklasa institution went on to equalise for the second time through Linus Wahlqvist, before Vahan Bichakhchyan produced a wonder strike to win it.

The Blues’ primary target is the Premiership title, which can potentially give them a greater chance of progress in Europe. Memories of the Play-Off against RFS last year remain fresh.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the players,” said Healy. “The goals we conceded over the two legs were disappointing, but we showed real commitment, hard work and organisation. The players were exceptional.

“It’s always disappointing to lose but I will take huge positives from the performances.

“The effort and commitment should always be there. It was disappointing we weren’t more in the tie going to Poland but we have no complaints.

“It has been an educational few weeks and I have learned a lot about the team.

“It’s important that we realise this is a more difficult path in Europe.

"If you perform well and win the League, it opens the door to Europe.”

The Blues, meanwhile, have confirmed that Academy players Cole Brannigan and Calum Moreland have joined Aston Villa on scholarship contracts.

The two 16-year-olds will continue their football education in the Villa youth ranks.

Linfield stated: “Everyone at Linfield FC and the Linfield Academy extends every best wish to Cole and Calum as they embark on this exciting opportunity and challenge in their football development and career.”