Linfield chief David Healy laments lack of clinical edge as stubborn Coleraine claim share of spoils at Windsor Park

Linfield 0 Coleraine 0

Linfield boss David Healy insisted it was ‘two points dropped’ following yesterday’s New Year stalemate at Windsor Park.

Although the defending Danske Bank Premiership champions extended their unbeaten run to 14 domestic games, they just couldn’t find the killer touch to breach a stubborn Coleraine defence, who now haven’t conceded in seven league games.

The in-form Eetu Vertainen flashed two headers wide, while Daniel Finlayson’s thumping effort forced goalkeeper Marty Gallagher into a first half wonder save.

Coleraine had to wait until the 87th minute for their only shot of the game’s duration, but new boy Eamon Fyfe’s free kick trickled into the gloves of Chris Johns.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said former Northern Ireland international striker Healy. “We drew up at Coleraine earlier in the season and it was a bit of a drab affair, but both teams were better this time.

“I thought we done enough to win the game and that’s not being disrespectful to Coleraine... we had enough chances to win it, but we didn’t capitalise on the big opportunities, it was points dropped.

“Give credit to Coleraine... they came here in good form, and they haven’t been conceding goals.

“Going into the game, we were probably the two in-form teams in the league, both have been on a good run of form, so it was disappointing not to win it.

“I’m sure Oran was happy to go up the road with a point.”

Although the best chances fell to Vertainen – he bagged five goals last month – Healy wasn’t for pointing the finger.

He added: “He (Vertainen) had a few chances and there were a couple he perhaps should have done a little bit better, but I don’t want to put any sort of blame on an individual or any of our forward players.

“They are going to miss chances... I was hoping somebody would have popped up in the right position to get the goal.

“We manufactured enough chances and we put numerous balls into the box, there were a few ricochets when we looked like we were possibly going to score but we just didn’t do enough to get the ball over the line.

“We went chasing it late on and the big problem for us was being caught on the break. They have creative players in the form of (Jamie) Glackin, (Lee) Lynch and (Conor) McKendry, while their new signing Fyfe was introduced in the second half.

“The fear was we were so high trying to win the game, on a couple of occasions we were almost caught out – that was the danger. But over the majority of the game, we snuffed out the danger when they broke on the counter.

“I’m just frustrated we couldn’t find anyone to put the ball in the net.”

The point was made that much sweeter for Coleraine because goalkeeper Gareth Deane and the versatile Josh Carson had fallen ill, while defender Conor McDermott was out injured.

“Credit to the boys, they all put in a great shift,” said manager Oran Kearney. “We’ve been on a great journey over the last six or eight weeks and how we’ve gone about our business.

“As much as it was only a point we won, it was the manner how we achieved it, it really delighted me. No one was sulking because we were missing a few players.

“The boys who stepped in did the business. I thought Marty (Gallagher) was exceptional. He had a few saves to make and that’s what I wanted to see.

“It was a performance I was proud of, but it’s one that I’ve grown to expect from this group. We brought quite a few fans up with us, so it was nice they went home reasonably happy – the boys left everything on the pitch.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Newberry, Shields, Cooper, McDaid (McKee, 68), M Clarke, Finlayson, Mulgrew, Vertainen, Palmer (A Clarke, 68). Unused subs: Walsh, McClean, Devine, Pepper, Quinn.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D Jarvis, A Jarvis, McKendry (Fyfe, 74), Farren, O’Donnell, Lynch, Glackin (McCrudden, 84), O’Mahony (Lowry, 61), Shevlin. Unused subs: McDowell, Mullan, Brown, McLaughlin.

Referee: Ian McNabb

Man of the match: Michael Newberry

Match rating: 7/10