Linfield chiefs opt to reduce production of ‘Look at Linfield’ matchday programme due to financial considerations

Irish Premiership

Linfield's official matchday programme, ‘Look at Linfield’, is set to no longer be printed for every home game

Linfield's matchday programme will no longer be printed for every home game, and in the future will only be published on special occasions.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the call has been made by the club’s hierarchy due to financial considerations, with programmes not proving as popular with fans as they once were and sales decreasing.

Called ‘Look at Linfield’, the Blues programme has been going for decades and included an editorial about the club or various issues in Northern Ireland football, which could be hard-hitting at times.

While the programme won’t be a regular venture at Windsor Park from next season, the club hopes to put together special editions for big games.

The demise of the matchday programme has been ongoing for some time amongst Irish League clubs but with Linfield previously being one of the biggest sellers in Northern Ireland, this news will come as a blow to programme aficionados.

It follows Larne deciding to stop producing their programmes at the end of the 2021/22 season, though the Inver Park club did print monthly magazines this campaign before they moved online.

With Linfield’s decision, it means the only Premiership clubs who will continue to print a programme on a regular basis will be Crusaders, Cliftonville and Glentoran, who are perennial winners of the Programme of the Year award in Northern Ireland with their publication, the Glentoran Gazette.

Last term, the Crues produced some double issues, and that will be the plan going forward at Seaview.

What has happened over the years here has been mirrored in England, where an increasing number of clubs have opted to halt production of matchday programmes.