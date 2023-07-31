Linfield: Chris McKee believes young players can benefit from Irish League education

The 21-year-old was brought up on a diet of success having been a member of the Linfield academy from 2014-2018.

His impressive performances earned him a move to Glasgow giants Rangers, but he returned to Windsor Park on a loan basis in January 2022.

It has taken him time to adapt to the rigors of the domestic again but, after agreeing a two-year full-time contract, he believes he is now mentally equipped to become an established member of David Healy’s team.

“I grew up with Linfield, I was here as a kid,” says the Carrickfergus man.

“When I came in on loan, it was great, which was topped off by a League title win.

“I was at Rangers as a kid and a lot of it comes from that. It was a massive thing to move as a 16-year-old, it’s every kid’s dream, but I’ve learnt it’s not the be all and end all.

“Just look at Trai Hume. He stayed in the Irish League before getting a move to Sunderland, just look how well it has worked out for him.

“He came through the academy at Linfield, went out on loan and now he’s playing the Championship week in, week out.

“Everyone has different paths. At Rangers, I was lucky to have great support from the people within the club and from the people I stayed with, Pat and Gavin Field.

“They were super and made it so comfortable for me being away from home. They were like my second parents; I keep in touch with them.

“Even if I’d had a bad game, they remained so positive. I was very lucky that way. I was along with Ross McCausland and Lewis McKinnon who both played for the club, they were with me in the digs.

“It was great having them as mates. I lived with them for three or four years and they are still two of my best friends.”

McKee insists the demands at Linfield exceed any other club in the League.

He goes on: “Last year was a big learning curve. Losing the title was a massive disappointment. If anything, it has made everyone so much hungrier this season.

“Yes, we won the League Cup and finished second in the League, but that’s not good enough for this club.

“The expectations of the Board, the manager, his backroom staff and the fans, it’s always there. If you are at this football club, the League title must be the priority, followed by the Irish Cup,

“Yes, the demands and the pressure playing for this club are massive, but everyone in the dressing room knows they must embrace it.

“If you don’t enjoy it, you are not going to be happy. Ultimately, if you are not happy, you’ll not be playing good football. Why would you play football if you don’t have that pressure?

“For me, it’s a good thing. Yes, sometimes it can get on top of you. When the going gets tough, you have to dig in.

“I always try to stay grounded, I think it’s the way I’ve been brought up at the club. I have been very lucky that I’ve had a great family behind me throughout my career.

“It hasn’t been all high fives, I’ve had setbacks along the way, but I think that has made me mentally tough. I’m not saying I’m mentally tough 100 per cent of the time, there are times when you are not, but you have to just grit your teeth and get on with it. I’m fortunate to have great background support.

“We want the title back, first and foremost. We’ll not worry about other teams, we’ll go about our own business, keep our feet on the ground. Everyone in the dressing room is hungry to get the Gibson Cup.”

There have been some great number nines that have pulled on the blue shirt in recent years and, although he is still relatively young, McKee would love to join that breed.

He adds: “There have been some legendary strikers that have played with the club, going back to Glenn Ferguson, then Andy Waterworth and Shayne Lavery, who came back from England before getting a move to Blackpool.

“It’s great to look up to those players. I would be really close to Spike (Ferguson) because he was the academy director when I was a kid at the club. I would chat to him a lot, he helps me a lot.

“The one thing I do is make sure I work really hard in training, making sure I’m sharp and fit. If I do that, it’s going to give me the best opportunity of performing on the pitch.

“Over the years I’ve learnt to never get too high in victory or never become too low in defeat. I think that’s important.”