Linfield closing in on signing of experienced English striker Matt Green: sources

The Belfast Telegraph understands Linfield are on the verge of capturing their long sought after striker, with experienced English forward Matt Green finalising a deal at Windsor Park.

It has been no secret that the Blues have been desperate for help up front since the departures of Shayne Lavery, Joel Cooper and Andy Waterworth, all of whom have left a significant gap.

Their need for another striking option was made painfully clear in their Europa Conference League exit at Fola Esch where, despite a wealth of clear-cut scoring opportunities in the second leg, they lost 2-1 and exited the competition.

Now it appears they have their man, with 34-year-old Bath native Green set to join up with David Healy's squad ahead of their Danske Bank Premiership opener against Crusaders next Saturday.

Green is currently without a club but has a wealth of experience in the lower leagues in England, where he has had varied success throughout his career.

Across a 16-year career, the former England C international has represented 11 different teams across various levels, stints with Championship sides Cardiff City and Birmingham City the highest he ever reached.

His best season came in the 2012-13 season when he notched 40 goals in just 62 games in a prolific campaign for Mansfield Town, however his production has tapered off in recent seasons.

It is that form that Healy will hope he can find at Linfield, rather than the five goals in 57 games for his most recent club, League Two's Grimsby Town.

The 34-year-old does have winning experience having claimed the EFL Trophy with Lincoln City in 2018 and he will join the Blues with the ambition of adding to that this season.

At Windsor Park, Green will compete for game time with the resurgent Christy Manzinga and fellow Englishman Billy Chadwick, who has started strongly since his loan move from Hull City.

Meanwhile, it is understood that multiple clubs are still seeking players in this transfer window before the August 31 deadline, with Glentoran and Coleraine among the most active.