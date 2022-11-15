Linfield condemn ‘unacceptable supporter behaviour’ ahead of Belfast Big Two semi-final against Glentoran

Linfield Football Club have issued a condemnation of “unacceptable supporter behaviour” during recent fixtures, including the throwing of missiles and sectarian and offensive chanting.

The club issued the statement ahead of their traditional ‘Belfast Big Two’ derby against ferocious city rivals Glentoran at the National Stadium on Tuesday evening.

In October, a fixture between the two sides was marred by spectator misconduct, after videos circulating on social media allegedly showed objects being thrown by and towards fans in the stands.

At the time Linfield confirmed an investigation had been launched.

Ahead of the match, the club said their board had met to discuss recent issues at Windsor Park and said they are “determined to eradicate this behaviour from our support”.

“The club totally condemns all such spectator misconduct and we know that the vast majority of our supporters are equally appalled at these ongoing incidents,” the statement said.

“The club is determined to eradicate this behaviour from our support and a range of actions will now be taken forward to address these issues.

“We would urge our loyal supporters to get fully behind the club in these endeavours and to ensure that a small minority of spectators do not continue to tarnish the name of this great football club.

“We would also urge those involved in this persistent misbehaviour to desist immediately as they are causing real harm to the club which they claim to support.

“The club will not hesitate to take robust action against those involved and we can advise supporters that the PSNI will be in attendance at tonight’s game to monitor the behaviour of both sets of supporters and to take any necessary follow up action where evidence of spectator misconduct is observed.

“Now is the time to get fully behind the club and our players in the traditional Linfield manner.

“Stay Blue or Stay Away.”

Linfield and Glentoran will meet in the second Big Two showdown of the season when the match kicks off at 7.45pm at Windsor Park.