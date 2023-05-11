Linfield confirm raft of stars headed for Windsor Park exit

As revealed in Thursday’s Belfast Telegraph, Linfield manager David Healy has made a significant move to freshen up his squad.

The Blues were denied a fifth consecutive title by Larne and that has sparked a summer of major changes at Windsor Park.

As well as Callacher and Quinn, also leaving are defender Sam Roscoe, midfielder Cammy Palmer and strikers Eetu Vertainen and Kyle Lafferty. The club stated: “The board and management have decided that now is the time to refresh and rebuild our squad, as we seek to embark on a new European and league campaign for the upcoming 2023/24 season. Plans for the pre-season ahead are now confirmed, with several friendlies due to be announced over the coming weeks. Recruitment plans for the new season continue, with the focus on several key positions.

“Refreshing a squad requires difficult decisions and we appreciate the positive dialogue that has taken place with all the departing players.”

Callacher and Quinn can boast a wealth of experience as well as winners’ medals and Crusaders are understood to be keen on both players.

Roscoe will return to England, while Palmer, Lafferty and St Johnstone loanee Vertainen are also leaving at the end of their current contracts.

Healy said: “Player recruitment is never an easy task. Whether that be signings or departures, we consider a wide range of factors when we are reaching our decisions.

“I am particularly indebted to Jimmy Callacher and Niall Quinn who both leave with my very best wishes for the future. Jimmy and I had an open and frank discussion in which we acknowledged that now was probably the right time for him to move on. He has his own business commitments and I know he wants to continue to grow this as he builds a future for his young family.

“He has been an immense defender and leader, never letting me down and battling back from injury on several occasions. He is, and always will be, one of our own.

“Niall Quinn has been a loyal and faithful servant to this club, especially since I joined in 2015. It was another difficult decision to allow Niall to leave but, again, the timing was right, as Niall has a clear and understandable desire to pursue his teaching career.

“He is a very talented footballer and the fact he received a testimonial season, which was so well supported by our fans, highlights the huge contribution and impact he has made.”

The Blues boss added: “Overall, I am keen to refresh and rebuild our squad from a position of relative strength. The squad now have some downtime to recharge their batteries, before returning for pre-season in early June. We have a huge task ahead of us, but one I am hungry to take on as we aim to continue to bring success to this great club.”

Elsewhere, Crusaders could also resurrect their interest in Ballymena United striker David McDaid while young Sky Blues centre-back Craig Farquhar may secure a full-time deal at Larne.