Linfield ‘couldn’t have planned’ title moment any better as David Healy demands one more win at Windsor

Title talk: Linfield manager David Healy has called for one more push from his players to get them over the title line. Credit: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Linfield manager David Healy has called for one final big performance at Windsor Park from his team against Larne today to seal the deal and clinch the title for a fourth time in five years.

Home form for the Blues has been crucial in their quest for glory this season and Healy feels it is apt that his team’s first chance to retain their crown will come on their own patch.

In 18 league games at Windsor, Linfield have collected an awesome 47 points. Given that they have claimed 27 points from 17 matches on the road, it underlines how important turning the national stadium into a fortress has been.

Waking up this morning. Healy and his players knew that a win over Larne would mean title No.55 in the club’s history, equalling the world record set by Rangers earlier this season.

Should second-placed Coleraine fail to win at Crusaders in the 12.30pm kick-off, however, that would mean the Bannsiders can’t catch the Blues.

That would leave only third-placed Glentoran mathematically capable of overhauling their Big Two rivals, though ahead of their 3pm start at home to Cliftonville, Mick McDermott’s men trail Linfield by nine points with three matches left and have a vastly inferior goal difference.

After today, Linfield have trips to Coleraine and Cliftonville to climax the league campaign but Healy is determined to have the title won before then and next week’s Irish Cup semi-finals when they face Ballymena United and Larne meet Crusaders.

“Our home form this season has earned us the right to have a chance of being champions at Windsor,” said Healy.

“We have waited from October at the start of the season to give ourselves an opportunity to win the league title and now that moment is here on our home ground.

“We couldn’t have planned it any better though we are playing against a very good side in Larne who I don’t know may be distracted by the semi-finals of the Cup next week.

“Hopefully we will pick the right team and get the job done.”

Asked if he would be keeping an eye on events at Seaview in the build up to his own match, the Linfield boss stated: “All the lads and the staff have apps with scores coming through so it will be hard not to know what is happening in the Crusaders v Coleraine match but regardless of the result at Seaview we will be going all out to win the three points versus Larne.

“It won’t affect the way we prepare and it will be lovely if we go and put in a big performance and get the result we need to be champions in what has been an uncertain and difficult year.”

Healy points out that one of the key factors in Linfield putting themselves in a position to win the double is team spirit, praising the camaraderie and togetherness in the camp.

“We have a hard working group and an honest group,” said Healy, who has not been shy in making changes in recent weeks to keep his side fresh.

“I have said before that I get frustrated when questions are asked of my players about their desire and work rate.

“They take offence to it. We had a bad result against Glenavon last month and there was plenty of criticism but we have responded to it and haven’t lost since and hopefully will continue that run.

“When we changed the team earlier in the season I may have had to speak to individuals about being left out of the team but now I don’t need to.

“They know I’m doing it for a reason and the players are understanding that it is for the good of the team.

“There is a natural disappointment when players aren’t going to play but the harmony in the group has been brilliant.

“They are incredibly modest and humble guys and when we are successful we don’t celebrate to offend anyone. We celebrate to enjoy.”