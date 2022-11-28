Linfield ‘deeply concerned’ by spectator behaviour as IFA force them to close Kop Stand for two months

Linfield have described themselves as “deeply concerned” with spectator behaviour having been forced to close the Kop Stand at Windsor Park for two months after unrest during their recent Big Two clash with Glentoran.

The charge, which was a breach of the Association’s Article 33.1, relates to the game on October 14, which Glentoran won 3-0 and featured chants coming from the home fans, as well as missiles being thrown.

The Irish FA Disciplinary Committee handed down the restriction last Wednesday at a hearing where club officials accepted the charge, claiming in a statement that they “cannot and will not defend the indefensible”.

Linfield have already had to release a statement condemning "recent instances of unacceptable supporter behaviour at games", while they were fined £500 by the IFA for "several different instances" of spectator unrest at Inver Park when they faced Larne.

But this latest disciplinary action is the harshest yet and will see the Kop closed throughout the festive period and into the majority of January as well, and the Blues could be subject to even harsher punishments such as a full stadium closure or even a points deduction should similar incidents occur in future.

In a statement released on Monday night, the club once again urged their fans to desist with any activity that related to spectator misconduct.

"The Club’s Board of Directors will do all within their power to defend the Club from disciplinary sanctions where possible but cannot and will not defend the indefensible,” it read.

“The club’s Board of Directors is deeply concerned at this development and urges all of our supporters to get fully behind the club in its efforts to eradicate sectarian singing and all other forms of spectator misconduct.

"This behaviour is wrong on every level and is extremely damaging to the club that we all support. We again call for this to desist immediately.

“The club will continue its engagement with the supporters’ group which identifies itself as ‘Blue Unity’ as an ongoing attempt to rectify these issues but would warn that more punitive measures will be introduced to ensure that this unacceptable behaviour does not continue.”