Linfield defensive duo facing summer exit from Windsor Park

Experienced defenders Chris Casement and Josh Robinson may have played their last game for Linfield.

Both men are expected to be released by the club this summer as manager David Healy sets about refreshing his squad.

Right-back Casement joined Linfield in January 2010 in a loan arrangement from Dundee until the end of the season.

In 2012 he left to join Portadown but returned to the Blues in the summer of 2016.

The 32-year-old former Ipswich Town man is just seven games shy of making his 200th appearance for the club.

Robinson, who had spells with Crusaders and York City, linked up with the Blues in the summer of 2017 in a deal which rocked the north Belfast club as they believed he was returning to Seaview.

The centre-back's contract was due to expire this summer and there has been speculation over a possible return to Crusaders, however a move to Larne where his good friend Andrew Mitchell is now competing for honours is perhaps more likely.

Casement's contract was also coming to an end and Healy's decision not to prolong their stay at Windsor will spark interest from other clubs.

The champions were leading the charge for the Danske Bank Premiership title when football was suspended with seven league games still to play.

It's possible the Blues will now be declared 'winners' even though Coleraine were only four points behind.

With players' contracts now expiring, the annual summer transfer activity is set to get under way, but clubs are also facing financial worries.