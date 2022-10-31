Linfield didn’t need to play well to beat us, admits disappointed Newry City manager Darren Mullen

Newry City 0 Linfield 2

Newry City manager Darren Mullen conceded that his teams’ performance on Saturday wasn’t good enough and the officials also did his side no favours in their 2-0 defeat at home to Linfield.

With Newry performing well to this point in their first season back in the top flight since 2019, and Linfield on a poor run of form, it could have been seen as an opportunity for Mullen’s men to claim a valuable result. However, goals in either half from Robbie McDaid and Joel Cooper put Linfield out of sight, before Newry’s faint hopes of a comeback were dashed, when Ciaran O’Connor saw red 15 minutes from the end.

Mullen believed that the referee Evan Boyce and his officials got two key decisions wrong, pointing to McDaid’s opener and the late dismissal of O’Connor.

“We didn’t play well enough today,” said Mullen.

“Linfield didn’t have to play overly well to get the victory, but I thought that the first goal was offside, and by all accounts it was, so I’ll need to see that back.

“Outside of that, we had a couple of great chances to go and equalise, we had two one-on-ones and you have to be taking those.

“When you don’t, you’re going to get caught out at the other end, which we did.

“In terms of our performance today, it wasn’t good enough.

“You look at the game last week (against Glentoran) we had plenty of intensity and aggression, but we didn’t have that this time.”

As for O’Connor’s red card, the on-loan Glentoran man appeared to go in dangerously in his challenge on Cooper which may have been a red card on its own, but once he and Matthew Clarke came head-to-head, the referee sent O’Connor off, deeming him to have thrown a headbutt.

“We thought initially that the red card was for the challenge, and we were arguing because we thought that he had slipped into the challenge,” said Mullen.

“Then we were told that it was for a headbutt. All I saw was the two lads going in with their heads together, so if you’re going to send one off, send both off.

Darren Mullen

“Neither of them should have been sent off, but how he picked our lad out of it I don’t know. If he is going to miss games because of that, it will be ridiculous.

“So, we’ll have a look at it and see if we need to appeal.”

As for their own performance, Mullen says that it wasn’t good enough, and that Saturday’s loss was a ‘missed chance’ to get a result.

“The intensity and the aggression have to be lifted, because every point is vital,” he explained.

“We can’t be relying on Portadown or Dungannon to get beat, we have to start picking up our own points.”

Linfield manager David Healy says he wants to see improved performances.

“The most important thing was to get the win,” he said.

“I’ll be the first to admit performances and results haven’t been good enough.

“This is a difficult game, but the result was important. We need to be more competitive and these are the games that will determine where we finish.

“I want the players to be positive and now we will focus on the League Cup as we look to regain confidence and momentum.”

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, King, N. Healy, McGivern, Omrore, Hughes, Teela (Boudiaf 70 mins), Martin (Montgomery 12 mins), Donnelly (B. Healy 70 mins), Forde (O’Connor 63 mins), Rocks 8 (Carville 63 mins). Unused subs: Brady, Scullion.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe-Byrne, Callacher, Millar, Cooper, McDaid (McKee 87 mins), M Clarke, Finlayson, Mulgrew (McClean 65 mins), A Clarke (Vertainen 87 mins), Palmer. Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, Pepper, McStravick.

Man of the Match: Robbie McDaid.

Referee: Evan Boyce

Match Rating: 6/10.