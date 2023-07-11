Linfield don’t need extra motivation after last year's European woe: Chris Shields

Bullish Chris Shields insists Linfield will approach tomorrow night’s Europa Conference League first round tie with Abanian side FK Vllaznia at Windsor Park with a siege mentality.

Although David Healy’s boys suffered a traumatic European exit last season, former Dundalk man Shields is adamant the agonising penalty shootout defeat against Latvian side RFS is well and truly out of the system.

Having featured in the Champions League and then the Europa League, the Blues were only seconds away from creating history by becoming the first Irish League team to reach the group stages of the Conference League.

Kyle McClean’s injury time goal nudged them into a 3-2 aggregate lead — a money-spilling group campaign was within their grasp. That was until former defender Jimmy Callacher unfortunately walloped the ball into his own net, sending the tie into that penalty decider.

Shields is under no illusions the Blues face a massive challenge against the Albanians, but states what happened 12 months ago is ‘in the bin’.

“We don’t need any extra motivation for European games,” said the 31-year-old midfield maestro. “There is no point in talking about exorcising the ghost of last year. It’s gone, we can’t afford to dwell on what happened. We are now going down a much more difficult route.

“Even if we do get through this round, which will be tough, we’ll be playing against a much high calibre of teams. The carrot for the winners of our game is a tie against MKS Pogon Szczecin, from Poland in the second-round.

“They finished only one point behind Lech Poznan in the League. If you do that, you are doing very well for yourself, but we’ll be looking no further than the Albanians, it will be a big challenge.

“We must take each round as it comes, albeit you know your fate if you do win. You can’t compare this European campaign to last season, it’s pointless.

“Having competed in the Champions League last year, we had the safety net of the Europa League and then the Combination League.

“It’s win or bust this time — we know what we have to do. It is tough, but it’s a challenge we’ve got to relish.

“You don’t know when your last European campaign might come, so we do have to enjoy it.

“I’ve always enjoyed the travelling aspect of playing in Europe, visiting different countries and stuff like that. You must enjoy it, because not many (players) in the League get to do that.”

Shields reckons the Blues have prepared well, which included a training camp in the Marbella sun and a friendly against Lincoln Red Imps before facing Scottish Premier League sides St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

He added: “We’ve had a good pre-season. It was good to test ourselves against a couple of Scottish Premier Leagues sides.

“It was probably a bit of a false game against St Mirren because the gaffer used two different teams in respective halves.

“But the game against Kilmarnock (on Saturday) was a good test. With all due respect, that will stand by us better than going up the road and playing against the (H&W) Welders or Dundela.

“The Kilmarnock match will stand us in good stead for the European tie.”

It was a summer of change at Windsor Park, with a number of first team regulars making their exit.

“There have been quite a few changes and some different adaptations to the group,” added Shields. “Dan (Finlayson) played right back last season, but now he has moved into the back three along with big Ben (Hall) and Clarkie (Matthew Clarke).

“Ben was unlucky with injury last year, but he has worked hard to get back to where he is now.

“It’s quite a young squad, although we have a few experienced heads scattered around, myself, Jamie (Mulgrew), Clarkie and Kirk (Millar).

“Fitzy (Matthew Fitzpatrick) has come in from Glenavon and, although he was a late starter in the League, he’s got an experienced head on his shoulders.

“There is a bit of a drop in age for the rest of the lads. Kyle McClean is only 24 years of age, but he has got plenty of European experience.

“There is no doubt the exuberance of youth can help the team. Some of the kids play with no fear... wee Liam McStravick can get the fans off their seats.

“He is one of those guys with a low centre-of-gravity and he seems to float with the ball, he’ll be looking to kick on from last year.

“Again, he was unlucky with injury, and he’ll be eager to get into the team – he’ll be wanting a big year to put his stamp on things.”