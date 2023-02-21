Linfield duo Robbie McDaid and Ryan McKay sidelined with long-term injuries

Ryan McKay made his Blues debut on Saturday

Linfield's Robbie McDaid is carried off during Saturday's clash with Carrick Rangers

Linfield’s 2-0 victory over Carrick Rangers on Saturday come at cost.

Blues duo Robbie McDaid and Ryan McKay both suffered long-term injuries during the first half of the Windsor Park clash. It’s likely both will be sidelined for a significant period of time.

Ex-Glentoran forward McDaid sustained a knee injury, while debutant McKay was hospitalised with a stomach injury. The left-back – who joined from Dundela during the January transfer window – remains in hospital.

Linfield boss David Healy said: “Robbie has been for an MRI scan on the knee injury he sustained in the first minute of Saturday’s game and he’s now waiting for an appointment to see the knee specialist, to ascertain the damage and treatment required, on the road to recovery.

“We expect Robbie to be unavailable for quite some time.

“I’ve visited young Ryan in the Ulster Hospital today and I want to pay tribute to the medical professionals who are taking care of him there.

“He’s still being assessed and receiving appropriate treatment in hospital and we all hope he will be well enough in the next few days, to be allowed home to continue his recovery there.

“We don’t expect to have Ryan available for some time.”