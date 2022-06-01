Linfield eager to take Cliftonville scalp and shake up Women's Premiership title race, says Mia Fitzsimmons

The Blues midfielder wants her team to be the first to claim the scalp of the table-topping Reds in the Danske Bank Premiership this season and in turn sees a victory as a result that can potentially blow the title race wide open.

Cliftonville lead Glentoran Women by five points, with Linfield and Sion Swifts a further two points behind. If Linfield could cut that gap to four points then it will be very much all to play for when the league resumes in August following a two-month hiatus after tonight’s games.

“It’s Linfield v Cliftonville. Regardless of us not being as strong as we could be, we have improved over the course of last season and this and we definitely feel like we could try to take points off them and even maybe get all three,” said Fitzsimmons.

“If we can get a good result then it opens the league up to a three, maybe four-horse race, especially with Sion Swifts taking points off Glentoran a couple of weeks ago, which was a big result for them.

“It could make it even more competitive than it has already been. Everyone wants an open race, especially if you can take it down to the last day or even the last couple of weeks because that makes it more exciting.”

The Blues may see a chance to seize an advantage with most, if not all, of the Northern Ireland full-time training squad now in full preparation mode for the Women’s Euro 2022 finals and not available to their clubs.

Glentoran will want to get back to winning ways after dropping points in the last two weeks when they host Derry City Women.

Crusaders Strikers will attempt to move above Sion Swifts when they clash in Strabane and league newcomers Mid Ulster Ladies and Lisburn Ladies go head-to-head with both still looking for a maiden win in the top flight.

FIXTURES (all 7.45pm): Glentoran Women v Derry City Women, Linfield Ladies v Cliftonville Ladies, Mid Ulster Ladies v Lisburn Ladies, Sion Swifts Ladies v Crusaders Strikers.