Linfield endure Euro agony as boss David Healy laments his team missing out on the historic and lucrative group stages

Kyle McClean thought he had scored the most lucrative goal in Linfield's history

The Blues boss was struggling to find the words to express his emotions after his side agonisingly missed out on becoming the first Irish League club to make group stage of a European competition.

The Premiership champions were just seconds away from the club’s finest ever achievement, only to see Jimmy Callacher’s cruel own goal lead to a penalty shoot-out which the home side lost.

It was a crushing end to the second leg which Linfield had dominated at Windsor Park and were on the brink of a special bit of history after Kyle McClean’s goal on 104 minutes.

Callacher’s own goal came in injury time of extra time to make it 1-1 and the visitors won 4-2 on penalties in an unlikely and devastating smash and grab.

Matthew Clarke and Ethan Devine missed spot-kicks for the Blues after their Europa Conference League play-off finished 3-3 on aggregate.

And that meant it is RFS who will be included in today’s Europa Conference League group stage draw and also bank that lucrative £2.5million in prizemoney.

A stunned Healy said he was proud of his Linfield players who dominated the game and created more opportunities but by the finish they were left distraught.

“The manner of the loss will hurt, it stings and the dressing room is down and rightly so,” said Healy.

“I’ve been in football a long time and I know there’s a man (David Jeffrey) who understands the despondency and disappointment when things transpire like that.

“It takes time (to recover) but I do need to front up and praise our team for their performance. I thought we were exceptional from start to finish - some of our play and movement was exceptional.

“We will reassess and go again against Carrick Rangers on Sunday. But I’m a proud man and privileged to manage this great football club.

“The players gave me everything which is what I asked for and it’s hard to take. It would be hard for anyone to take in any sport. It’s gut-wrenching.”

Former Linfield manager and current Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey, who suffered his own dose of heartbreak in the Irish Cup Final when Crusaders scored late goals against his Sky Blues side, backed Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer to respond in the right manner.

“He couldn’t be prouder of them. Tactically he got it right on the money,” said Jeffrey.

“At the end of the day, Linfield should have gone through but they didn’t and that’s a fact of life.

“You either lie down or you get up and go forward, David will do that.”

Jeffrey added: “Linfield were miles ahead, absolutely miles ahead, and deserved to go through but sometimes that is football – it is the cruellest of cruel games.

“They have done so many people proud but that will count for absolutely nothing. I hope people don’t turn very quickly and start to be super-critical – Linfield gave a fantastic effort tonight.”

Although Eetu Vertainen and Kyle McClean netted in the shootout for Linfield, strikes from Kevin Friesenbichler, Andrej Ilic, Petr Mares and Stefan Panic won it for the Latvians.

Crusaders midfielder and former Linfield ace Philip Lowry said he also felt Linfield’s pain.

“Linfield were more than immense, they were sensational, not just with their hard work but the quality and determination they played with,” said Lowry.

“You just can’t under-estimate the impact that (own goal) would have had on their mentality because they had been so dominant. To concede a goal in that manner was so unfortunate and to have to pick themselves up and go into a penalty shootout – I’m just devastated for them.”