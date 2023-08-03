Linfield fail to produce miraculous fightback in Poland

Pogon Szczecin 3 Linfield 2 (Linfield lose 8-4 on aggregate)

Linfield's European dream is over for another year after hopes of a miraculous victory ebbed away in the Floriana Krygiera Stadium in North West Poland.

Evergreen skipper Jamie Mulgrew fired the Blues into the lead against Pogon Szczecin after 16 minutes with a dazzling low drive, but the visitors could not sustain the assault on their lofty opponents, whose class ultimately won through.

Kyle McClean equalised early in the second half but a revitalised Pogon team turned on the style with three goals – including a peach from Armenian Vahan Bichakhchyan to win the game 3-2 on the night.

It was an improved and valiant performance from David Healy's men, nevertheless the bottom line is that Linfield are out of Europe and must now focus solely on domestic success this season.

Healy made one change to the team that slumped to a 5-2 defeat in South Belfast last week, starting Jamie Mulgrew in the middle of the park as striker Matthew Fitzpatrick dropped to the bench.

Pogon Szczecin made three changes, starting Kurzawa, Loncar and 21-year-old back up 'keeper Bartosz Klebaniuk, who made a nervy start as the Blues began brightly but only after a scare after just three minutes.

Pogon skipper Kamil Grosicky collected on the left flank and veered inside, evading tackles to shoot from the edge of the box but Matty Clarke got a touch to send the effort crashing off the Linfield crossbar.

Linfield responded well, exploring the wide areas and winning a couple of early corners against a Pogon side that did not look as composed as it did in Belfast, certainly not in the opening 45 minutes.

The hosts were sharp and incisive on the ball, particularly approaching the Linfield box but Healy's men were well drilled, coped admirably and looked threatening on the break against a Pogon side that played a high line.

Indeed this was how the visitors broke the deadlock on 16 minutes, leaving Pogon shell-shocked.

The Blues were pinned back only to break smartly down the right wing through Joel Cooper, who centred to Kirk Millar on the edge of the penalty area.

The 31-year-old saw his shot blocked and the ball broke to Mulgrew, who thundered a low drive from 22 yards that flew past Klebaniuk at his near post.

Linfield had a foothold in the tie again and ideally needed another goal before the break to press home their advantage, but Pogon were also in the hunt for goals and pressed the Irish League kingpins.

Swedish defender Linus Wahlqvist plundered the right flank on 26 minutes before cutting inside to get sight of goal, but sliced wildly wide from a dangerous position.

Jens Gustafsson switched Grosicky to the right before the interval and the 35-year-old sent in a deep cross on 38 minutes that saw Chris Johns react smartly to tip over and snuff out the threat as the Blues carried their slender lead into the second half.

The restart yielded two goals in two minutes as Pogon levelled through Leonardo Koutris and the Blues countering with a clever headed goal from Kyle McClean – supplied beautifully by Cooper - to give the travelling 57 Linfield fans hope, but it was not to be.

After a Chris McKee shot squirmed agonisingly wide on 62 minutes, Bichakhchyan entered the fray to land the knockout punch on 75 minutes when he collected in time and space 30 yards out and sensationally arced a left foot shot beyond Johns in goal.

Unfortunately, the damage was done in the home leg but there was no shame in the manner of Linfield's Europa Conference League exit last night in Poland.

Pogon Szczecin; Klebaniuk, Wahlqvist, Koutris, Malec, Loncar, Grosicki, Kurzawa, Gamboa, Wedrychowski, Zahovic, Koulouris. Subs; Bichakhchyan 64, Stolarski, Lisowski, Rostami, Holewinski, Legowski, Wawrzynowicz, Fornalcyzk, Przyborek, Borges, Gorgon, Smolinski.

Linfield; Johns, M Clarke, Hall, Finlayson, Scott, Mulgrew (Archer 86), Shields, Millar, Cooper, McClean, McKee (Robertson 86). Subs; Williamson, McKay, Fitzpatrick, Annet, Walsh, A Clarke, Doherty, Haygarth, McStravick, Newberry, Archer, Robertson.

Referee; Abdulkadir Bitigen (Turkey)

Match rating; 7