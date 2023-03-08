Linfield fans allowed into Windsor Park for Newry City clash as stadium ban replaced by £7.5k fine

Coleraine ace Jamie Glackin was hit with a 10-game suspension for comments made on social media — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Linfield General Manager David Graham confirmed that fans will be allowed into Windsor Park for the March 18 clash with Newry City

Linfield fans will be allowed to attend this month’s home game against Newry City after the club challenged the Irish FA sanction handed to them.

The IFA banned Blues supporters from attending their Premiership match against Newry on March 18 after a section of the club’s fans threw missiles onto the pitch during the 3-0 loss to Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval on February 14.

But after an appeal on Wednesday night, the stadium ban was scrapped and Linfield were instead hit with a £7,500 fine.

Linfield General Manager David Graham has confirmed the latest development and the club are expected to comment further on Thursday.

Glens captain Marcus Kane and goalkeeper Aaron McCarey appeared to be struck by items thrown from the away section at last month’s derby game.

While the fine is a tough pill for the club to swallow, they can be comforted by the fact that genuine Linfield supporters will not be punished due to the actions of a few idiots.

Jamie Glackin, meanwhile, will play for Coleraine in Sunday’s BetMcLean Cup Final as the club’s appeal over his 10-game ban by the IFA must now wait until March 29.

The Bannsiders midfielder was handed the long suspension for comments made on social media and the club’s challenge was scheduled to be heard last night but it has now been rearranged at Coleraine’s request.

Coleraine Chairman Colin McKendry confirmed the club’s appeal could not go ahead as planned.

“We did request an appeal but were unable to proceed with it this week,” he said.

Glackin scored in Coleraine’s 3-1 Premiership win over Ballymena United on Tuesday night, before he picked up a booking and was substituted in the 57th minute.