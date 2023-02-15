Linfield fans braced for stadium ban or worse after latest supporter violence

Glens goalkeeper Aaron McCarey was struck with a bottle during the disorder — © Pacemaker

A Linfield supporters’ group has condemned the fans who threw bottles and flares at Glentoran players during a Premiership clash on Tuesday.

The Glens’ 3-0 win was marred by scenes late on, with missiles hurled at players including goalkeeper Aaron McCarey and skipper Marcus Kane, who needed treatment for head injuries.

“About 95% of the fans that were there are all disappointed with what happened, both on and off the pitch,” said a spokesperson for Linfield FC Fans.

“Something is coming and I don’t think this is going away soon. It could be a full stadium ban or something worse.

“There’s been quite a few incidents... and it’s a small section that the hassle is coming from.

“Not too many people are talking about the result. It took the shine away from Glentoran’s win.

“It’s obviously a disappointing result for us, but it’s not a disaster. We’re only four points behind [top place]. It’s not hugely damaging. There’s an over-reaction from the crowd, and it’s not something we want to see.

“At the Larne game a few weeks ago... it was the same when we lost in the penalty shoot-out. Bottles were thrown and abuse given. It’s not something you want to hear, especially when there’s children about.”

Linfield recently closed Windsor Park’s Kop stand for two months after being sanctioned by the Irish FA following spectator misconduct during a 3-0 defeat to Glentoran last October.

Glentoran are also in line for a fine after a flare was used by fans during the latest match.

The east Belfast side was fined for spectator misconduct at Crusaders’ Seaview stadium earlier this season.

Linfield FC said it would be launching a “full investigation into all matters surrounding the events at this fixture, and will not be making any further comment at this stage”.

The PSNI confirmed enquires were ongoing. It said there were no arrests or reports of injuries.

Former Glentoran secretary Gordon Scott said while the amount of violence and abuse had “probably” fallen in recent years, some fans still embarrassed themselves.

He added: “Unless wiser people get involved and discourage this, it’s a big problem.

“You lose a match and some people react badly.

“There have been incidents going back to the 1960s, when things were really bad. Those people grew up maybe. There just seems to be a breed about at the moment that are a bit violent. It’s sad.”

Blues boss David Healy said it was a “poor, poor night” for his football club, a sentiment Mr Scott agreed with.

“They [Linfield and Glentoran] are bitter rivals. It’s more likely to come to a head there than elsewhere in Irish football,” he added.

“People like David Healy and other managers and players coming out against it is the only chance you have.”