Linfield fans must sit out Newry clash after club sanctioned following incidents in Glentoran derby

Linfield fans could be locked out of next month’s home game with Newry City, hitting the club with a loss of matchday revenue of at least £5,000.

The Premiership champions have been hit with a one-game stadium ban following disturbances at the clash with Glentoran at The BetMcLean Oval on February 14.

If the club chooses to appeal the charge a hearing is likely to be held on Wednesday.

Newry City fans will still be allowed to attend the fixture on Saturday, March 18.

The Big Two derby was halted for a few minutes after Glentoran players Marcus Kane and Aaron McCarey were hit with plastic bottles thrown from away end of the ground.

The Newry clash is Linfield’s next home League fixture after the appeals date.

In a statement, the club said: “Linfield FC notes the correspondence received from the IFA disciplinary committee. The club will consider the findings and provide an update in due course.”

The Irish FA Disciplinary Committee met on Wednesday night to discuss the unsavoury scenes in the game which the Glens won 3-0.

In November, Linfield were warned over future spectator misconduct by the IFA and forced to shut the Kop stand at Windsor Park for two months on the back of poor behaviour from some Blues fans during a league match with Glentoran at the National Stadium on October 14.

While the Blues can appeal the sanction, when the Kop Stand was forced to close the club felt it could not “defend the indefensible”. A stadium ban or points deduction was always possibility, particularly after the Irish FA’s previous warnings.

Linfield expected to be punished but General Manager David Graham had expressed fears the club would pay a heavy price for the actions of a few “mindless idiots”.

Before the hearing, he stated: “I think punishing the club, our first team and our supporters because of handful of idiots is the wrong way to go.”

Fellow Irish League clubs Cliftonville, Coleraine and Glentoran have also been charged and fined for breaches of the IFA’s Disciplinary Code over the past year in what has become a growing concern.

While the Association has sympathy for clubs who are working hard to root out troublemakers, there is a recognition that punishment is needed to relay a firm message that such dangerous and unacceptable behaviour cannot be tolerated.

Linfield will continue to meet with supporters and will also hold discussions with community organisations.

There have been positive discussions with supporters but the scenes at the BetMcLean Oval represented a frustrating backward step.

Blues chief Graham has insisted the club will ban any supporters identified as troublemakers at their matches.

“We are prepared to ban fans, but it is about trying to solve the problem and prevention is obviously the greatest cure in this situation,” he said before the club was charged.

Linfield have launched a “full investigation” into the incidents and it has a strongly condemned the “actions of a small number of individuals who threw objects on to the pitch from the terracing behind the goal during the Premiership game at the Oval.”