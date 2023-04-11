Linfield fans’ passion is great but don’t ruin Big Two duel, warns Lee Doherty

Lee Doherty wants a minority of Linfield fans to stop putting the club in danger of a stadium ban or points deduction

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey is targeted by missiles at the Big Two derby in February

Linfield legend Lee Doherty has urged the club’s fans to be loud and proud in tonight’s Big Two derby but not to engage in any behaviour that could lead to a stadium ban or docked points.

Former Blues captain Doherty appreciates the passion and noise supporters bring to matches but he argues that flares and missile throwing are unacceptable.

Linfield have been warned the club will face an immediate stadium ban if Blues fans misbehave at the Big Two clash at Windsor Park.

The Blues have received a suspended punishment by the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee — the closure of Windsor Park to home supporters for one match — following events at the BetMcLean League Cup Final last month.

Coleraine were also hit with a £500 fine for spectator misconduct at the showpiece and it is believed that the use of flares prompted the sanctions for both clubs.

The Blues were threatened with a stadium ban after serious misbehaviour from a section of their fans at the Big Two derby at The BetMcLean Oval in February, when two Glentoran players were struck by missiles thrown from the away section. The IFA’s Disciplinary Committee lifted the proposed ban on March 9, however, and instead opted to hit Linfield with a fine of £7,500.

A Linfield source says the club is hopeful of a clean bill of health in tonight’s fixture after positive talks with fans and Doherty hopes common sense prevails.

“There’s a lot of young lads supporting Linfield which is great but they also have to realise that any misbehaviour could lead to the club losing points or playing in front of no supporters,” said Doherty, who won eight titles at Windsor Park.

“I’m sure they don’t want it. It’s good to have a voice and back your team but don’t do anything that is detrimental to the club.

“Throwing missiles cannot happen, there is no justification for that.

“And why bring a flare to a football match, is it necessary? It might add to the occasion but you are there to support and watch your team and I don’t think flares play any part in that.

“They can also damage pitches, as happened at Crusaders, and clubs lose money.

“I understand fans want to be vocal but there are certain things you have to draw a line on.

“Create a great atmosphere and the players can respond to that and really appreciate that but you could end up with no atmosphere if supporters get involved in any silly stuff.

“I understand passion and that’s important to have but the club has been engaging with supporters and that should continue. It’s vital the fans have a voice too.

“The game is improving and we want bigger crowds, we want more people going to games.”

It’s been argued that a handful of Dutch fans attended the BetMcLean Cup Final and brought flares to the game.

A Linfield source stated: “We have met with the supporters’ group Blue Unity and Supporters’ Trust but we recognise the issue is much wider. The club is now hopeful the fans will behave.

“The big problem with flares is the safety element. They are used across world football so it’s not an Irish League problem but they can be hazardous and dangerous. The searching at grounds can be enhanced.

“We are working with the supporters and it’s not our intention to demonise anyone.

“Fan engagement is an integral part of Linfield’s strategy and everyone is clear that we need to get through Wednesday’s game with a clean bill of health and move on.”