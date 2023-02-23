Linfield fans to be locked out of Windsor Park fixture

Linfield fans will not be allowed to attend the game with Newry City on Saturday March 18

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey after the incident at The Oval

Linfield fans will be locked out of next month’s game with Newry City.

The Belfast club has been hit with a one-game stadium ban following disturbances at the clash with Glentoran at The Oval on February 14.

The Danske Bank Premiership fixture was halted for a few minutes after Glentoran players Marcus Kane and Aaron McCarey were hit with plastic bottles thrown from away end of the East Belfast ground.

The Irish FA have punished the Irish League champions by banning the club’s supporters from attending March 18’s match with Newry at Windsor Park. Newry City fans will still be allowed to attend the fixture that will have ramifications at both ends of the table.

Linfield have the right to appeal the punishment.

In a statement, the club said: “Linfield FC notes the correspondence received from the IFA disciplinary committee. The club will consider the findings and provide an update in due course."