Linfield fans warned not to wear colours amid fears for safety in Poland

Linfield General Manager David Graham has confirmed the club’s travelling fans have been given safety advice aimed at minimising the risk of serious incidents in Poland this week.

The Blues play the second leg of their Europa Conference League game against Pogon Szczecin on Thursday (5pm).

Around 50 Linfield fans are travelling to Poland for the return leg and the club are advising them to take precautions and not wear their colours prior to the match. The Polish club were banned from having away supporters at the first leg tie in Belfast due to crowd trouble in Denmark against Brondby last year, however home fans are allowed into the venue known as Stadion Miejski im. Floriana Krygiera.

The Uefa ruling led to a security and logistical headache for the Irish League side with over 100 Pogon supporters attempting to enter Windsor Park on the night of the game, while a few were told to leave during the tie.

Graham could be seen escorting an opposition fan out of the venue during the clash.

Belfast Telegraph Sport revealed on Tuesday that Linfield have written to Uefa seeking compensation over ‘a loss of revenue’ from their first leg tie which the visitors won 5-2.

The Blues are looking for up to £20,000 in relation to extra security and stewarding costs and missing out on ticket sales.

Linfield are now concerned about their fans’ welfare as they travel to Szczecin. Blues chief Graham said: “We got through the first leg okay and hopefully we have no issues to deal with in Poland.

“We have been in touch with supporters, and they have been advised not to wear club colours while travelling to the game.

“The club has been put in a difficult situation not of our making. We all need to be cautious and sensible when we are away. We all need to take the necessary precautions.”

The Polish club asked Linfield officials to complete an online ticket order form to complete payment and distribution of tickets.

Fans intending to travel to the game were asked to complete an online form and provide their passport number.

On the eve of last Thursday’s encounter, Linfield revealed they had taken part in an emergency security meeting with personnel from Uefa, the Irish FA, the PSNI and Pogon Szczecin.

The Blues are now hoping the second leg passes without incident and there is no need to highlight further issues with Uefa. Manager David Healy, his coaching team, club officials and players will leave for Poland on a charter flight today.

Linfield, meanwhile, have signed highly rated Dungannon Swifts winger Darragh McBrien, who is fit again after a long term injury.

The Blues are determined to regain the Premiership title after Larne won it last season and feel the quicksilver 21-year-old from Fermanagh will be an exciting addition to their ranks in their aim to become champions again.

McBrien has signed a two-year deal at Windsor Park, joining the Blues for an undisclosed fee.

Linfield striker Ethan Devine has also joined Dungannon Swifts on a season long loan.

Healy said: “Darragh is a 21-year-old forward who I’ve admired for some time and who I’m looking forward to integrating within our squad. He will certainly strengthen the squad and increase the competition for places within the group.

“He’s had a tough year with injury but he’s back to full fitness and looking forward to getting started with us.

“Darragh brings pace, power and goals and I’ve every confidence that he will make a significant contribution to the club over the duration of his contract.”

McBrien joined Dungannon two years ago from Ballinamallard when he was Dean Shiels’ first signing as Swifts boss during his time in charge at Stangmore Park.