Linfield fined over pyrotechnic breaches as club warns fans over future incidents

Linfield have issued an appeal to supporters following two fines over incidents involving pyrotechnics.

The club was twice found to be in breach of the IFA Disciplinary code after pyrotechnics were thrown onto the pitch during the game against Cliftonville at Windsor Park and the win over Glentoran at The Oval.

The club has said such actions are “not showing support” for Linfield and appealed for fans not to bring any such items to matches, warning that action could be taken if their request is not heeded.

“Such items are dangerous and are banned from games under the ground regulations and the IFA Disciplinary code,” the statement read.

“At this club’s recent league game at the Oval and at the recent home game against Cliftonville, a pyrotechnic was thrown onto the field of play from sections of the grounds housing Linfield supporters.

“This could have led to serious injury and as a result of these unwelcome incidents, this club has been deemed to be in breach of Article 33 of the IFA Disciplinary code.

“As a consequence, this club has been fined £200 for each of these two breaches of the disciplinary code.

“The throwing of these banned items by a small number of individuals is not showing support for this club. On the contrary, it is costing the club money in unwelcome fines.

“Supporters are therefore urged not to bring these items to our games and the club will not hesitate to take action against any individual who ignores this appeal and endangers the safety of our supporters, players or staff.”