Linfield getting a massive amount from George McCartney, insists David Healy

Linfield boss David Healy has hailed the contribution of coach George McCartney as the Blues chase down their fourth successive Danske Bank Premiership title.

The former West Ham United, Sunderland and Northern Ireland defender took up his new position back in September and was instrumental in the Blues’ unbeaten league run, which came to an end a fortnight ago against Crusaders at Seaview.

Healy’s troops got back on track last weekend with an impressive 1-0 home win over rivals Cliftonville — their eighth clean sheet of the campaign.

“George has been great,” beamed Healy. “He came in under the radar, we wanted to keep it like that at the start. I didn’t want to make a big deal of it.

“I know what type of lad George is and I know his personality. Now he’s got his foot in under the door, he’s making positive vibes.

“George and Ross (Oliver) work a lot with our back four. Our record at conceding goals has been good this season, but you always want more.

“(McCartney) has the experience of playing at a really good level and he’s beginning to get that through to the boys at this level.

“Ross has been my backbone and has been with me for six years. Other coaches have dipped in and out, George has now come in and is hungry to learn.

“We got on really well in our playing days; I lived with him in Newcastle for a time.

“It was an easy one for me to bring him in. I’m delighted that he is here.”

Healy is hoping his boys maintain their impressive level of performance when they travel to Mourneview Park for today’s late kick-off (5.30pm) against Glenavon.

He added: “It will be another big challenge against Glenavon. In this league, you take what’s in front of you. But it’s a really tough game as we found out the last time down there when it finished scoreless.

“Glenavon are well managed and well drilled. We know what to expect, but hopefully we get the result our performance merits.”

Healy insisted it was vital for his team to respond against the Reds following back-to-back defeats.

“I was the last manager to lose three in a row, I didn’t want that to happen again,” he added.

“I know how long ago it was, I still take it as the sticky November (in 2017).

“To be honest, it never came into my thinking. We were more focused on winning the game.

“Cliftonville are always dangerous from set-plays, but we limited them in terms of getting balls into the middle.

“The players took on a lot of information and they carried that out — it was 25 minutes before they got into our box.

“The backing and vocal support was incredible, so hopefully the fans keep that up throughout the rest of the season as it makes such a difference.

“We didn’t move up a place (in the table), but the important thing was to win the game.

“We missed chances and we had a stonewall penalty that we didn’t get — the 1-0 scoreline certainly didn’t flatter us. We had some big performances on the day, none more than our captain Jamie Mulgrew.

“He leads by example and was a credit to the club and himself. Jamie always shows great professionalism — he had not only bought into the changes we have made (at the club) this season, but he’s adapting to something different.

“It’s great to have someone like Jamie around, I lean on him on and off the pitch to make sure everything in the dressing room is where we want it to be. His performance last week was top class.”