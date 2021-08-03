Linfield have a hefty mountain to climb in Luxembourg after an off colour display against Fola Esch

Linfield will have to come from behind in the second leg. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Linfield have it all to do in Luxembourg next week. This Europa Conference League tie isn’t over but the Blues will need to win by a couple of goals to keep alive their dreams of qualifying for the group stages.

And if the first leg on home turf is anything to go by, that is going to be a big ask for David Healy’s men against a capable Fola Esch side.

Decades ago, people used to laugh at Luxembourg football. Things have changed since then. It’s a nation that has significantly improved. Just ask the Republic of Ireland, who lost in Dublin against them in March in a World Cup encounter.

Stephen Kenny’s team were defeated by a late goal earlier in the year and that was the case for Linfield at Windsor in the opening match of the third qualifying round contest with substitute Gauthier Caron grabbing a winner after the brilliant Stefano Bensi equalised Billy Chadwick’s first-half strike.

The performance wasn’t awful from the Blues, but it wasn’t great either. Certainly not near the standard that saw them blow Borac Banja Luka from Bosnia away at Windsor Park in the last round.

Too often they lost possession cheaply and in Europe that tends to prove costly.

In Linfield’s previous two European games at Windsor this season, 980 fans were allowed to attend but with Covid restrictions lifted they had around 3,000 to cheer them on inside the national stadium.

As the teams walked out ahead of kick-off the place erupted, perhaps as much in relief for those finally back in a ground as in passionate support for the boys in blue. For the first time in almost a year and a half, a proper Windsor roar echoed all over the ground.

What the fans were hoping for was another whirlwind start from their team a fortnight on from blitzing Bosnian outfit Borac and scoring early before going on to win 4-0, making the away second leg a whole lot more comfortable.

What they got was a ninth-minute goal from on-loan Hull City star Chadwick on his full debut.

Just as he did in Belfast against Borac, manager Healy played a diamond formation in midfield with Jamie Mulgrew, Chris Shields, Cameron Palmer and Stephen Fallon looking to dominate.

Shields was back after missing the scoreless draw in Bosnia while in attack Chadwick replaced Christy Manzinga as he did in the second half last week.

In the opening exchanges Linfield caused themselves problems by needlessly giving the ball away in the central areas of the pitch, leading to chances for the visitors. True to his form of late, Chris Johns dealt with the shots that came his way from Jules Diallo.

When opportunity knocked for Chadwick in the ninth minute, he didn’t fluff his lines. Capitalising on an error from Fola defender Julien Klein, the 21-year-old Englishman found himself racing through on goal.

Composure was required and Chadwick provided it, calmly slipping the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Emanuel Cabrai and into the net in front of the jubilant fans in the Kop.

For those of us with long memories, the finish was reminiscent of his manager 21 years ago when Healy scored the first of his many Northern Ireland goals at Windsor against Yugoslavia. Perhaps Healy’s dad Clifford, who was in the Kop supporting the Blues last night, might have been thinking he’d seen Chadwick’s fine finish before.

It was a crucial moment for the Blues but they failed to kick on from there.

Experienced forward Bensi was a threat, striking a free-kick just wide prior to levelling with a beautiful curling effort on 69 minutes which gave Johns no chance.

Shortly before, Jimmy Callacher headed over at the other end. Such is football.

Luxembourg international Bensi should have doubled his tally with 12 minutes left but fired off target with the goal gaping. He would still have the final say with his free-kick in the 88th minute striking the post and Caron smacking in the rebound.

It’s not Everest for the Blues in the return leg but it is a hefty mountain to climb.

LINFIELD: Johns, Hume, Newberry, Callacher, M Clarke, Mulgrew,, Millar (Salam 90), Fallon (Nasseri 90), Palmer (Quinn 64), Chadwick (Manzinga 64).

Subs not used: Walsh, Roscoe, Pepper, A Clarke, Carroll.

FOLA ESCH: Cabral, Ouassiero, Klein, Delgado, Grisez, Pimentel, Mustafic, Frere, Diallo (Boutrif 62) , Omosanya (Caron 62), Bensi (Dragovic 90).

Subs not used: Da Costa, Matos, Dikaba, Pascoal, De Sousa, Rodrigo Parreira, Correia, Almada Correia, Mura.

Referee: Aleksandrs Anufrijevs (Latvia)

Man of the match: Stefano Benis (Fola Esch)

Match rating: 6/10