Linfield have been well warned about Mourneview battle, reveals Matthew Clarke

We’ve been well warned by boss, reveals Linfield ace Clarke

Eye on the ball: Matthew Clarke says Linfield are in for a tough game with Glenavon at Mourneview Park. Credit: INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan

Matthew Clarke insists Linfield will be prepared for every eventuality in tomorrow’s Danske Bank Premiership showdown against Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

David Healy’s boys dropped their first points of the campaign when they were held to a draw by Coleraine last Saturday. They bravely clung on to a second-half Christy Manzinga strike until five minutes from time when Conor McKendry blasted home a stunning equaliser.

With games against rivals Glentoran and Cliftonville looming over the next seven days, 27-year-old Clarke believes nothing other than three points will be sufficient against a Glenavon team that blows hot and cold and a weekly basis.

They go from one extreme to another; hammering in six goals away at Warrenpoint Town before being taken out by the root by Carrick Rangers, who were four goals up at Mourneview Park before the fixture was stopped 20 minutes early due to a serious injury to visiting defender Lee McNulty.

“The manager has already flagged up the warning signs,” said Clarke.

“We have been turned over at Mourneview Park in recent seasons. The boss has fired the warning shots already, outlining how dangerous Glenavon are at home.

“They beat us down at Lurgan last season, just before the split, it was the 5.30pm game on a Saturday night. On their day, Glenavon is capable of beating any side in the league. But after our blip on Saturday, we’ll be going there to get three points. It’s a big week for us, with the games coming thick and fast.

“It’s important to start on a winning note ahead of Tuesday’s fixture against Glentoran and then we are home to Cliftonville after that.

“I know Carrick Rangers won down there recently and Glenavon had a disappointing result in the Mid-Ulster Cup (beaten by Hanover), but I’ve never known to have it easy down there in my seven or eight years at the club.

“Teams raise their game against us, we all know that. It’s a tough ask, but it’s one we are going to face head on.”

Clarke stresses it’s important to get last Saturday’s disappointment out of their system.

“We felt hard done by after the Coleraine result,” he added.

“The first-half was pretty even, but in the second-half we had enough chances to win it, even late on.

“It was frustrating to concede so late on, although it was a great strike. Sometimes you’ve got to hold up your hands and say, fair play, it was some hit.

“We were in control of the game, so from that aspect we were disappointed. In saying that, Coleraine are a good side. They have finished runners-up in the league for a few years.

“It could be a good point at the end of the season, or it could be two points dropped.

“The camp was very frustrated afterwards we didn’t take three points, I can assure you.

“It was two good teams going at each other. You know what you are going to get against Coleraine, it was always going to be a battle.

“Oran has them well drilled, so we knew we were going to be up against it at certain points of the game. They all work very hard for their manager — they all play for him.

“We are down at the Showgrounds again in a few weeks and it will be exactly the same down there. It’s a tough placed to go to get three points.

“It was our first little blip of the season. I suppose the one positive to take is the fact that we are still unbeaten.”