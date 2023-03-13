Linfield have final say by producing Sunday best to lift BetMcLean Cup

BetMcLean Cup Final Linfield 2 Coleraine 0

Attendance at the BetMcLean Cup Final broke the 11,000 barrier for the second year in a row

Linfield's Joel Cooper knocks the ball beyond Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane to open the scoring

Chris Shields is congratulated by Chris McKee after scoring from the penalty spot

Linfield boss David Healy just couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as his boys paraded the BetMcLean Cup at a bouncing Windsor Park.

They may not have had a season to remember so far, but when it comes to the big occasion, the Blues rarely disappoint.

With the League title seemingly on its way to Larne, this was possibly Linfield’s last chance for silverware. this term.

A goal by Joel Cooper — his first since January 28 — and penalty from Chris Shields ensured the blue ribbons would be placed on the trophy in front of a crowd of 11,038.

Spare a thought, though, for battling Coleraine — it was their third successive Final, but once more they had to settle for losers’ medals, just as they did 12 months ago when they were agonisingly beaten in extra-time by Cliftonville.

But there was no hiding Healy’s delight as his team won the coveted piece of silverware for the first time since 2019.

Obviously, the Gibson Cup is still on the former Northern Ireland international’s radar, but it is certainly a big ask for them to lift the crown for the fifth successive year as they currently trail Larne by seven points, with only seven games left.

One thing Linfield didn’t want was a penalty shootout. They had already suffered spot-kick agony in four other competitions this season — the Europa Conference League, Irish Cup, County Antrim Shield and SPFL Trust Trophy — so settling the issue inside 90 minutes will have been particularly pleasing for all those celebrating.

The tension built as both sets of fans filtered through the turnstiles; the Linfield faithful occupying three sides of the international arena with Coleraine supporters housed in both decks of the North Stand.

The attendance, though, fell just short of last year’s figure when over 11,120 poured into the stadium to watch a thrilling contest between the Bannsiders and Cliftonville. The big crowd did, however, again reflect the power of Sunday football.

Healy was first to emerge from the dressing room area, greeted by warm applause from the Blues fans... and boos from the other half of the ground.

With the hungry photographers perfectly positioned, jets of flames shot into the south Belfast air as the teams emerged from the tunnel area, greeted by a wall of deafening noise.

And what a colourful sight it was with the Linfield fans in the Kop Stand displaying red, white and blue banners, while it was blue and white for their opposite numbers.

It wouldn’t be a Cup Final with Coleraine involvement without the presence of actor James Nesbitt, who took his seat in the Directors’ Box.

Unfortunately for the Blues, there were flares lit on the Kop before kick-off, which could cause more problems in the corridors of power at the Irish Football Association.

When the action did get under way, Eetu Vertainen showed he was up for the fight, clashing early on with Stephen O’Donnell. Although it was handbags stuff, referee Lee Tavinder still had a quiet word with both.

With new boy Kyle Lafferty ineligible having been signed after the competition deadline, Healy was forced into a reshuffle after Tuesday night’s gusty performance against Larne, drafting in Chris McKee, with Sam Roscoe replacing Ben Hall in defence.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney unsurprisingly named the same side that enjoyed a home win over Ballymena United.

Lyndon Kane gets to grips with Linfield striker Eetu Vertainen

It was Linfield who asked the early questions with Cooper trying his luck from distance after seven minutes, when Matthew Clarke’s corner kick was recycled to the diminutive winger.

But the Bannsiders grew into the game. O’Donnell went close with a header following Lee Lynch’s corner kick before Conor McKendry fired in from distance, the ball ending in row Z in the Railway End stand.

The big Coleraine support thought their team had opened the scoring on 23 minutes when Dean Jarvis got up at the back post to meet a Jamie Glackin free kick, but the ball fizzed wide — much to the amusement of the home fans.

Then, in another lightning raid involving Glackin and McKendry, Matthew Shevlin sent in a fierce low drive from 20 yards that had Chris Johns at full stretch.

But the game became edgy and untidy with both teams content to dabble in giving away silly free kicks — the frenetic pace had disappeared, the contest had lost its edge.

It was a relief to everyone when referee Lee Tavinder decided to take them in for a half-time cuppa.

What an explosive start there was after the restart. The Blues required merely four minutes to break the deadlock — and it was a marvellously worked effort.

The industrious Jamie Mulgrew sent McKee charging into the left channel and when he picked his Cooper, his finish was impeccable, drilling low and hard past Gareth Deane.

It was exactly what the game needed.

Coleraine attempted to come back off the ropes with McKendry seizing on a clearance from Shields, but his blockbuster from the edge of the box flashed wide.

It got even better for the Blues when, just before the hour, McKee got on the wrong side of O’Donnell, who was left with little option to haul down the Linfield striker — and Tavinder had no hesitation in awarding a penalty kick.

Shields confidently stepped up to send Deane the wrong way from the spot.

After that, it was all about game management for Healy’s boys. Linfield shut up shop, they knew they had Coleraine where they wanted them.