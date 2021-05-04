Linfield have one hand on Gibson Cup after win over Crusaders brings league title number 55 close

Linfield 3-1 Crusaders

Linfield are almost there. Title No.55 is close for the Blues. So too a fourth Irish Premiership crown in five years under the management of David Healy after a crucial, hard-fought victory over Crusaders at Windsor Park.

Goals from Mark Stafford, his first since January 2020, Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper sent the champions eight points clear at the top of the table with nearest challengers Coleraine and Glentoran drawing 1-1 at The Oval.

With the Glens nine points behind with three games left and having a vastly inferior goal difference to the champions, their race is run. Only the Bannsiders can stop the Blues, but they’ll need a miracle to do it.

The Irish Cup takes centre stage over the next week but when league action resumes on May 15, the Blues can retain the Irish Premiership with a home victory over Larne. Even a draw will do because of Linfield’s impressive goal difference.

No wonder the Linfield players revelled in last night’s win. They have been there and done it and knew how important it was to beat the Crues, who scored through Ben Kennedy.

In this strangest of seasons, it looks like business as usual in the Irish League with more glory for Linfield.

Before kick-off there was a minute’s silence in memory of title-winning Linfield great Dessie Cathcart, who sadly passed away last week at the age of 74.

Dessie played in the famous European Cup Winners’ Cup tie in 1970 against Manchester City, who will be back at Windsor Park in August for the Uefa Super Cup should they win this year’s Champions League.

While Healy kept the same line-up that began Saturday’s scoreless draw at Glentoran, opposite number Baxter, in charge of his side for the 800th time, made five changes to the team that lost 3-1 against Larne and gave 18-year-old Andrew Clarke his first start.

It may not have been the strongest XI sent out by the Crues this season but it still had enough quality to cause the champions problems, such as in the eighth minute when Chris Johns was forced into a fine point-blank save to deny Declan Caddell.

The visitors would have been content with the early exchanges but frustration hit them hard 15 minutes in when Stafford gave the Blues the lead from close range with his first goal of the season, smashing home at the far post after Jonny Tuffey, under pressure, failed to deal with Kirk Millar’s corner.

What a moment for the veteran, who is leaving Windsor in the summer. The defender is a big crowd favourite and Linfield fans watching the streaming service will have enjoyed Stafford’s strike.

To their credit, the Crues dusted themselves down and should have been ahead at the break. Jordan Owens fired over inside the box after Jimmy Callacher’s error and David Cushley was off target twice in promising positions.

The goal that the north Belfast side richly deserved arrived in the 47th minute when criminally the Blues allowed Cushley’s low corner into the six-yard box and in the ensuing scramble Kennedy slammed into the roof of the net. Full of desire, the Crues, with youngster Andrew Clarke excelling, kept pressing.

Linfield needed inspiration. Not for the first time, Lavery provided it. With 58 minutes on the clock, Stafford did well to keep Niall Quinn’s corner alive and there was the Northern Ireland striker four yards out to head in. Lavery has been worth his weight in gold to the Blues this term.

Stephen Fallon and Lavery could and should have sealed the deal but on 84 minutes, after brilliant work from substitute Cameron Palmer, winger Cooper pressurised Jordan Forsythe and the ball ended up in the net. Cooper claimed it, though some thought it was an own goal.

No matter, what seems certain is Linfield becoming champions once again. Healy and his players ought to be celebrating another title later this month.

Linfield: Johns, Stafford, Haughey, Callacher, Stewart (Palmer 71), MIllar, Lavery (Waterworth 86), Fallon, Mulgrew, Quinn, Cooper.

Subs not used: Moore, Manzinga, Nasseri, Clarke, Pepper.

Crusaders: Tuffey, Burns, Kennedy, Cushley, Caddell (Thompson 73), Forsythe, Ruddy (O’Rourke 86), Owens (Lecky 73), R Clarke, Larmour, A Clarke.

Subs not used: Shields, Lowry, Logan, Patterson.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Man of the match: Mark Stafford (Linfield)

Match rating: 7/10