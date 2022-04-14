Linfield haven't been pretty this season but Glentoran must shake off their ugly side

Cheers to fears: Paddy McClean celebrates Glentoran’s win over the Blues in February but the east Belfast side have lost ground in the title race

When the Big Two collide, it’s one of those games that is never meaningless, but this one at Windsor Park tomorrow night will reveal much about their current health.

This isn’t the best Linfield side we have seen in recent seasons and yet they sit top of the Danske Bank Premiership – for now.

Even some Blues fans have viewed this campaign as a struggle. There’s been more grit than flair.

Yes, it’s great to entertain, but this game is about winning and, in Linfield’s world, you are either champions or simply not good enough.

It’s a highly pressurised environment in which weak characters cannot thrive, and the pressure will be firmly on David Healy’s side when Glentoran arrive at the National Stadium.

But with a one point advantage over Cliftonville with only four games remaining, the title is in Linfield’s hands. If they come up short from here, they will only have themselves to blame regardless of what happens elsewhere.

The desire to win must be matched by the fear of losing.

Win and they will be four points ahead of Cliftonville, who are at home to Larne on Saturday afternoon. It will pile pressure on Paddy McLaughlin’s side, who have been the team of the season. The three points acts as a psychological blow to rivals.

But lose to Glentoran – or even draw – they will hand the title initiative to the Reds.

The fact that Linfield are in pole position is a tribute to their character, resilience and mental strength because they not the swashbuckling side of recent campaigns.

Christy Manzinga’s goals stopped the club from sinking in the first half of the season and either side of Christmas the squad was badly depleted.

In recent weeks Ethan Devine has had to ride to the rescue with late goals.

Without experienced midfielder Chris Shields, the Blues wouldn’t be where they are now and defensively they have shown steel, with Jimmy Callacher and Matthew Clarke showing their class.

What fans can forget is that the players had little time off after the Irish Cup final before European battles arrived and it’s been an exhausting schedule.

It was always assumed that it would take time for a full-time operation to work but, all things considered, Linfield deserve huge credit for digging deep and remaining ahead of big spending rivals, none more so than Glentoran who, on paper, have the most talented squad in the league.

But we are left with the question: which Glentoran team will turn up tomorrow night? The one that failed to turn up against Crusaders or the one that ruthlessly swept aside Carrick Rangers?

There is a lot on the line for Mick McDermott’s side. Forget the league title for one second. If they fail to finish in the top two and are not reinstated to the Irish Cup, they will drop into the dreaded European play-offs, which are a real dogfight.

A season without a major trophy and European football is unthinkable for the Glens and there can be no excuses, especially when a part-time club in north Belfast is showing what happens when you have the two A’s - attitude and ability. One without the other is meaningless.

The Glens resemble a runner in a 100m hurdles race. They have struck a hurdle and stumbled. Will they now simply coast to the finish line or quickly recover and pick up speed again?

When the east Belfast side beat Linfield 1-0 at the BetMcLean Oval in February they were three points clear at the top.

It looked like they could win the league at a canter but now, six points adrift of Linfield, they need a miracle to retain hopes of winning a first championship since 2009.

When you look at the firepower provided by Jay Donnelly and Conor McMenamin you are left wondering why the Glens aren’t blasting their way to Gibson Cup success?

Defensively, they haven’t been strong enough – conceding 16 more goals than Linfield tells you that, and they are vulnerable at corners.

They are the Premiership’s top scorers – two more than Linfield – so they should be leading the charge, but there hasn’t been anywhere near enough goals coming from Glentoran’s midfield. The boys in the middle haven’t netted once from open play in the league all season.

It was different in the days of Elvio van Overbeek, Hrvoje Plum and Navid Nasseri.

Seanan Clucas and Joe Crowe established a good partnership but that was broken up and there hasn’t been a settled midfield.

The uncertainty around Robbie McDaid’s future has been another wound and The BetMcLean Oval isn’t the fortress it should be. The Glens have lost seven matches in the league this season and five of them have been at home.

Out of a possible 48 points against the top five, the Glens have only taken 21. Losing to your closest rivals really does hurt you. In 16 games against the top five, they have lost seven.

But if there’s any pride or fight left in them, they can stun Linfield tomorrow and remain interested in the race for the Gibson Cup. I’m expecting the right Glentoran response at Windsor Park and it may prove to be too little, too late for them but an away win could shatter Linfield’s title dream.

Cliftonville, who are no longer flying under the radar, can sneak home on the outside lane and celebrate a first title success since 2014.

Paddy McLaughlin steered his side to BetMcLean League Cup success and they are so close to the promised land. Who needs a full-time structure and big budget when you’ve got hunger and big hearts?

At Windsor Park, Linfield can hammer the final nail into the Glens’ title coffin or Mick’s men can come back from the dead. Sparks will fly but, in one of the most unpredictable leagues in the world, you would be crazy to predict a winner.

It could be Linfield, Glentoran or Cliftonville.