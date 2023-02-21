Linfield heroes Michael Gault and Jamie Mulgrew hail work being done by club’s Academy

Past and present Linfield captains Michael Gault and Jamie Mulgrew have hailed the club’s full-time Academy which combines football with an educational programme for promising young players.

At a media briefing at Midgley Park yesterday, course co-ordinator Gault spoke about the benefits of the Academy for the club and the students involved, while Windsor Park legend Mulgrew said he wished it had been around when he was a teenager.

Launched in 2022, the two-year course provides players with coaching and lessons on strength and conditioning, nutrition and sports psychology and offers a qualification — a BTEC Level Three Extended National Diploma in Sport, which is the equivalent of three A-Levels or up to 168 UCAS points.

Linfield feel it is an ideal platform for players dreaming of progressing to their first team or moving to clubs in England or Scotland.

In recent years, the Blues have transferred more youngsters across the water than any other team in the country. Outside of qualifying for Europe, those transfer fees have been the biggest source of revenue for the club.

“We are very excited about this programme and what we are trying to do in terms of player education and player development,” explained Gault, who spent 13 years as a player with Linfield before stints with Portadown, Crusaders, Ballymena United, Annagh United and Ballymacash Rangers, where he took his first steps into management.

“We want to give the young players the best opportunity possible to have a full-time career either with ourselves or across the water and we are also teaching them for life outside football which is very important.

“It benefits Linfield as a football club and it benefits those on the course.”

Gault — who earned an international cap in Northern Ireland’s 4-1 friendly defeat of George in 2008 — being heavily involved is a shrewd idea as he is respected throughout football having won the lot as a midfielder at Linfield.

With club icon Glenn Ferguson the Head of Youth at the club, there is a clear desire to have people who know what is required at Windsor Park helping to develop future generations.

Mulgrew certainly fits that bill. As boss of Linfield’s Under-18s, he works with Academy players and says: “I wish the course had been around when I was their age.

“The opportunity kids have now to improve and better themselves is incredible. At the Linfield Academy, they are getting a good education and involved in a football environment working with good people.”