Linfield hit with late Fola Esch sucker punch after Billy Chadwick nets on full debut in Europa Conference League tie at Windsor Park

Linfield 1-2 Fola Esch

Linfield are two rounds away from the group stage. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

Linfield were the victims of a second half comeback at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening as Fola Esch brought a 2-1 lead back to Luxembourg in their Europa Conference League tie.

On-loan Hull City striker Billy Chadwick had given the Blues the lead before the outstanding Stefano Bensi and substitute Gauthier Caron turned the tie on its head in the closing stages.

Chadwick's debut goal was the difference at the break as his cool finish opened the scores just nine minutes in when he stole the ball off the defender's toe and slotted it between the keeper's legs.

Fola grew into the game but Chris Johns was equal to anything they could throw at him in the first half, most dangerously a couple of low efforts from Jules Diallo.

The visitors continued to threaten in a rather end-to-end game after the break as Bensi's wicked free-kick flew inches wide and smashed the stanchion, briefly fooling the visiting bench into thinking it had crept inside the post.

Bensi did find the same top corner on 69 minutes, however, played in after a surging run from Bruno Frere and equalising with an exquisite finish.

There was a chance for Linfield to restore the lead soon after as Jimmy Callacher looped a header onto the roof of the net when he will have hoped to do better.

And at the other end, Bensi certainly should have scored on 78, as he was perfectly positioned in the box to get on the end of a pull-back but blasted the shot over the bar when he really should have scored.

He had a hand in sparing his own blushes with three minutes on the clock as it was his rifled free-kick that Johns pushed onto the post before it dropped back into the box and was slammed home by Caron to win the game on the night and give the Luxembourg side the advantage ahead of their home tie a week on Thursday (August 12 - kick-off 6.30pm).

The winners of this tie will play the losers of the Europa League clash between Khazakhstan's FC Kairat Almaty and Armenian side Alashkert FC for a place in the group stage.

Meanwhile, there was an astounding result for Bohemians in Dublin as they beat PAOK 2-1 in their first leg before heading to Greece next week.

