Linfield hold their nerve as Cliftonville pay the penalty

Co Antrim Shield Cliftonville 1 Linfield 1 (Linfield win 5-4 on penalties)

Pacemaker Press 11/10/22 Cliftonville v Linfield Co Antrim Shield. Linfield celebrate winning on penalties during this evening’s game at Solitude in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

For the second year in a row, Linfield toasted penalty shootout success over Cliftonville on County Antrim Shield duty at Solitude as David Healy’s side booked their place in the semi-final at the end of an absorbing affair in north Belfast.

Ahead when Andrew Clarke smashed home an early beauty, the Blues were pegged back by Joe Gormley’s 28th minute finish and, though both teams had opportunities to win it and saw both goalkeepers make excellent stops, it took penalties to separate the sides.

Unlike last year’s semi-final meeting, there were no controversies surrounding disallowed spot-kicks as the visitors rallied from behind to seal progress.

Robbie McDaid and Ronan Hale netted before Kirk Millar and Jamie McDonagh did likewise. Fynn Talley’s save from Cameron Palmer allowed Ryan Curran to put Cliftonville in front ahead of Kyle McClean converting for the Blues.

David Walsh denied Gormley to leave the score at 3-3 after four kicks each. Joel Cooper and Sean Moore then kept their cool as sudden death began with success for both sides.

Ethan Devine stepped up to put Linfield in front and when Luke Turner lifted his attempt over the top, the Blues were through.

Any questions over whether the managers had one eye on Friday night’s Danske Bank Premiership engagements were comprehensively answered by a teamsheet that contained a combined 15 changes from the respective weekend line-ups.

Cliftonville, who travel to Larne next time out, made six amendments to the side that started last week’s goalless encounter with Crusaders while, fresh from a stalemate draw of their own at Coleraine, only Michael Newberry and Kirk Millar retained their places in the Linfield XI with a titanic tussle with Glentoran on the horizon.

The threat of the sides serving up another 0-0 draw was obliterated with just four minutes on the clock when Clarke worked some room for himself 25 yards out and pinged a beauty of a strike into the top corner.

Cliftonville should have levelled almost immediately when Ronan Hale’s cross found Gormley in the middle but he wasn’t able to make a full connection, allowing David Walsh to make a more straightforward stop than he had perhaps anticipated.

Ronan Hale was then unable to direct his header from Jamie McDonagh’s cross goalward and, while the game was proving engaging enough, it was severely lacking in the sort of flashpoint that usually ignites these occasions – until the 27th minute.

As is often the case in such situations, it emanated from an innocuous incident that began with Conor Pepper grasping the ball to stop the Reds taking a quick throw-in. He was promptly tripped and bundled over by Rory Hale before a few more players piled in and, with order restored, Pepper – still, rather impressively, in possession of the ball – was booked by referee Jamie Robinson, with Rory Hale perhaps fortunate to avoid a similar fate for his part in the confrontation.

When the throw was eventually taken, Cliftonville quickly worked a pass forward and Gormley made no mistake in lifting it over the advancing Walsh to level.

That gave the Reds the lift they were looking for and, as they pumped up the pressure, Ronan Hale first saw a snapshot strike Gormley before being denied by Walsh after intercepting a Jimmy Callacher back pass.

Eetu Vertainen should have put Linfield in front when Kirk Millar found him with an inch-perfect 66th minute cross but, completely unmarked, the on loan St Johnstone frontman nodded off target.

A fine stop from Talley then denied Clarke before Ethan Devine sent a half-volley inches wide, but the save of the night was reserved for Clarke’s 83rd minute clawing out of a Gormley header.

CLIFTONVILLE: Talley, C Curran (R Curran, 78), Rory Hale (Doherty, 63), McDonagh, Lowe, Robinson (Addis, 90), Gormley, Casey, Turner, Ronan Hale, Moore. Unused subs: Gartside, Gallagher, Storey, McGuinness.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Newberry, Callacher, Millar, McKee (Cooper, 76), Devine, Vertainen (McDaid, 76), Pepper (Finlayson, 68), Quinn (M Clarke, 39), A Clarke (McClean, 68), Palmer. Unused subs: Johns, Fallon.

REFEREE: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Odhran Casey

MATCH RATING: 8/10