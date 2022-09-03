Linfield honours its First World War heroes with official memorial in France

Linfield Football Club has unveiled a memorial in France to remember its former players who died in World War One. The monument has been built in the village of Bertrancourt, which is close to the frontline of the Battle of the Somme. It was funded with £100 donations from more than 130 supporters. At least 15 players associated with the club are known to have died in the war. Credit: Linfield FC

Linfield Football Club has unveiled a memorial in France to former players who died during World War One.

A group from the Belfast club travelled to France before the monument was unveiled in the village of Bertrancourt yesterday. The Linfield under 16 squad also played a game against a local side.

Located close to the frontline of the Battle of the Somme, the monument was funded with £100 donations from 130 supporters.

It is understood that at least 15 players with a connection to the club died during the war.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern told the BBC that the granite and glass monument would not feature any names because “the research [into the casualties] never really ends”.

The memorial was designed by Linfield academy coach Johnny Jamison (Jamison Art & design) with support from former player Lee Doherty, who provided architect's drawings.

It features a Linfield player of the time on one side and a soldier from the First World War on the other. It also has a poem containing Linfield’s Audaces Fortuna Juvat (Fortune favours the brave) motto.

Ahead of the unveiling, Mr McGivern said: “It is quite a spectacle. It’s going to be quite an emotional moment when that cover is removed.”

The land for the monument was given to Linfield by local authorities at no cost, and the village has pledged to look after its upkeep.

Mr McGivern added: “There’s a small cafe in the village and a bar and a village hall.

“The people there are really excited about the project and they probably see there’s a tourism element for them. There’s a lot of people from this part of the world who visit the Somme region.

“They go on various pilgrimages around the battlefield and around various memorials, so that Linfield memorial will now be part of that pilgrimage.”

Among the Linfield players known to have died in France was Rifleman James Walker (24), who died on May 6, 1916, and is buried nearby.

Before his death he was awarded a County Antrim Shield medal by the club.

A letter from the Royal Irish Rifles notifying his parents of his death in action was later published by the Belfast News Letter. In it, a lieutenant said: “During two hours’ bombardment your son stuck to his post under a storm of high-explosive shells, until finally a flying fragment struck him.

“He later died after suffering heavy blood loss on his way to a military hospital.

“He was a sportsman and particularly a good footballer. His brilliant play was the delight and pride of all ranks

“Frequently he saved his company from defeat at football, and undoubtedly on the morning of May 6 he assisted materially in keeping the flag flying.”

The names of four other Linfield players feature on the well-known Thiepval and Menin Gate memorials.