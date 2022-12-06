Linfield humble Glentoran at The Oval to book a place in the BetMcLean Cup final

Glentoran 0 Linfield 3

It was an easy night for Linfield at The Oval

David Healy’s Linfield roared into the final of the BetMcLean Cup at the Oval.

The Blues produced their best performance of the season to not only outbattle Big Two enemy Glentoran, but also outclass them on a night to forget for Mick McDermott’s men.

Goals from defender Sam Roscoe, striker Eetu Vertainen and midfield Cammy Palmer had the Linfield masses dancing with delight on the terracing.

It was the third meeting of the sides this season, with the Blues now claiming the bragging rights, having won two of those.

The victory means the Blues are now the only team in the League with prospects of completing a clean sweep of trophies this season – they already have a Shield final against holders Larne to look forward to next month.

Under David Jeffrey, the Blues were the last team to enjoy that four-trophy achievement back in 2006. Since losing to Larne on October 22, the Blues are now undefeated in 11 outings - in all competitions.

However, Glentoran won only one of their last seven games – and that was against basement side Portadown.

More alarmingly they have pocketed merely four points from their last five League games, which has resulted in them dropping to fifth place in the table.

This defeat will do little for morale around East Belfast.

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott made two initial changes to the team that lost to Crusaders at the weekend, bringing in Ally Roy and Croatian midfielder Hrvoje Plum.

But just before kick-off, skipper Paddy McClean limped down the tunnel having sustained an injury in the warm-up and Aaron Wightman was quickly prepared.

David Healy also only slightly tinkered with his line-up, handing midfielder Cammy Palmer a starting shirt in place off Ethan Devine.

It was a typical untidy opening, peppered with stoppages, silly fouls and late tackles.

But it was the Blues who were probing, and looking the more menacing, with intricate little passages of play that had their opponents chasing shadows at times. They deservedly forged into the lead on 19 minutes – a move straight off the training ground.

Matthew Clarke whipped in the most delicious of corner kicks and Roscoe got up above everyone else to bullet the ball past a static Aaron McCarey.

It could have been worst for the home team. Blues skipper Jamie Mulgrew surged through the middle only to have the ball nicked off his toe by defender Aidan Wilson, but he went down holding his knee and had to be replaced by Seanan Clucas – his first game of the season.

The Blues thought they had scored again on 26 minutes. Vertainen put Joel Cooper through and he finished clinically, only to be pulled up for offside.

Former Glentoran man Robbie McDaid was then just too high with a header, following a superb cross from Daniel Finlayson, before the Blues struck again on 31 minutes.

Midfield maestro Chris Shields sent Vertainen surging through the middle and, even though he failed to pull the trigger at the first time of asking, he still had time to glide Luke McCullough before shooting low past McCarey and a posse of legs on the line.

The frustrated home fans had to wait until 33 minutes for the first piece of tangible action at other end when Aaron Wightman’s strong run ended with brilliant block tackle from Jimmy Callacher.

Linfield should have had the game gift wrapped by the interval – but McCarey kept his team in it by producing two outstanding saves.

The first was from another Roscoe header, that he managed to paw over the top, before he got down to brilliantly beat away a Callacher at the base of the post.

It was no surprise the pace slackened after the restart, with the Blues preferring to manage the game, rather than chase another goal.

Vertainen was always a threat. He had the ball whipped off his toe when Cooper’s free kick fell to him on the edge of the box, before he took a heavy touch to a Finlayson cross with the Glens’ defence again creaking.

The Blues put the icing on the cake 15 minutes from time. Shields sent substitute Conor Pepper free on the right and, when he lofted his cross to the back post, McDaid flicked it back across goal for Palmer to head home.

Although there were two added minutes went up on the fourth official’s board, referee Tim Marshall blew up early because he what appeared to be a head injury to Glentoran’s Mal Smith.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Wilson (Clucas 25), McCullough, Wightman, Burns, Marshall, Plum (Smith 45), Devlin, Roy (McLaughlin 65), J Donnelly, Purkis.

Unused subs: Webber, R Donnelly, Murray, Murphy.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Clarke, Roscoe, Callacher, Shields, Mulgrew (McClean 70), Palmer (Newberry 85), Vertainen, Cooper (Pepper 73), McDaid (Newberry 85).

Unused subs: Walsh, McKee, Devine

REFEREE: Tim Marshall.

Man of the match: Eetu Vertainen

Match rating: 7/10.