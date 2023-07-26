Linfield issue warning to Polish side’s fans to stay away from Windsor Park

New Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton's first Sports Direct Premiership game will instead be against Glenavon

Linfield and Cliftonville's scheduled opening day Sports Direct Premiership clash will now take place on Tuesday, August 22

Linfield manager David Healy will hope to see his side overcome the challenge of Pogoń Szczecin

Linfield have warned visiting Pogoń Szczecin fans that they will not be allowed to attend tomorrow night’s Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round, First Leg tie.

The Polish club were banned by UEFA from having away supporters at three fixtures for crowd disturbances and acts of damage following a duel in Denmark against Brøndby last year.

Pogoń Szczecin were required by UEFA to contact Brøndby within 30 days for the settlement of the damages caused by its followers, including broken seats, fences, netting and kiosk equipment.

Away fans are permitted for the return fixture next week when David Healy’s men are in Szczecin, but the Windsor Park ban has handed the Blues a security headache.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online, and this avenue has allowed Pogoń Szczecin supporters to buy their own before proceeding to the ground.

But Linfield said they will be “arranging to cancel the tickets” and “issue appropriate refunds”.

The move has been criticised by some Polish football fans on social media.

The Blues stated: “In accordance with a ruling from UEFA, Linfield FC has made no provision for an allocation of match tickets in an away section at Thursday night’s UEFA Conference League Second Round, First Leg tie against Pogoń Szczecin.

“It has become clear that a number of away fans have bought tickets for the home sections of Windsor Park, and in order to abide by the UEFA ruling that there are to be no match tickets for this game sold to away fans, Linfield FC is arranging to cancel the tickets bought by away fans and issue appropriate refunds.

"The cancelled match tickets will not be operational at the turnstiles and away fans should therefore not seek to gain access to this game, as away fans in possession of cancelled or other match tickets will be denied access to the stadium, to comply with the UEFA ruling covering this fixture.”

One upset fan commented on Twitter: “Ok – Pogoń fans have (a) ban for this game, but what about Polish people? Many of them permanently live in (the) UK, and they are allowed to get to the stadium. UEFA haven’t banned all Poles. How did you consider that issue with cancelling tickets purchased by various Polish people?”

Linfield have discussed the matter with Pogoń Szczecin and the PSNI, and the club accepts it must respect UEFA’s directive.

Former Linfield captain Michael Gault said: “It’s unfortunate that genuine fans suffer when a small minority misbehave, but rules are rules and the club has been punished.”

Last season, Pogoń Szczecin eliminated Icelandic side KR (4-2) before losing to Brøndby (1-5) in the Second Round.

This will be just the second time the Blues have met Polish opposition, having lost 1-0 to Legia Warsaw in the Champions League back in 2020.

Pogoń Szczecin finished fourth in last season’s Ekstraklasa Championship.

Meanwhile, Linfield’s opening weekend clash with Jim Magilton’s Cliftonville at Windsor Park in the Irish Premiership will now be played on Tuesday, August 22.

The much-anticipated fixture was originally scheduled for 5.30pm on Saturday, August 5, with BBC NI set to live stream the fixture.

But with Healy’s side playing Pogoń Szczecin in Poland just two days before the Belfast derby, the Blues were keen to rearrange the game for Sunday, August 6.

However, Cliftonville were unwilling to play the game on the proposed date.

A compromise between the Belfast clubs has now been reached, with the top-flight encounter kicked back 17 days. The Northern Ireland Football League confirmed that the game will be played at 7.45pm on August 22 following ‘a request from Linfield’.

The Reds’ Sports Direct Premiership campaign now kicks off on Saturday, August 12 against Glenavon at Solitude, while Linfield travel to Dungannon Swifts on the same day.