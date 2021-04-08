Linfield: Jordan Stewart blasts Blues within reach of title

Linfield 2 Coleraine 1

Jordan Stewart was the man for the big occasion, rocking Coleraine with a stunning first half brace at Windsor Park last night

Linfield manager David Healy hailed his Danske Bank Premiership pacesetters after wing wizard Jordan Stewart ripped apart Coleraine and fired his side within touching distance of the club's 55th championship.

Former Glentoran hero Stewart netted two sublime first-half goals in a 2-1 victory which sent out a menacing message to any side still clinging to title hopes.

Curtis Allen grabbed a late consolation but the rampant Windsor Park men are now a massive 12 points ahead of the second-placed Bannsiders, who have a game in hand.

Glentoran are two points behind Oran Kearney's side, who have won only one of their last five outings, while the champions have lost only one of their last nine fixtures.

Stewart struck on 17 minutes and just before half-time while Navid Nasseri and Shayne Lavery missed chances to inflict further damage on Coleraine, who had Aaron Canning sent off.

The Blues, who had Niall Quinn dismissed, still have eight games to play but they are looking like an unstoppable force.

"It's a big win for us against a side we have a lot of respect for," said a delighted Healy, eyeing his fourth title as manager.

"Jordan is the best player in the league on his day, he showed that with his technical ability in tight areas. When we were good, we were very good. You have to see it out and credit to the players, we dug in and now we will recover and go again."

Two-goal hero Stewart said: "I could have scored more goals but this is a massive result, particularly when our rivals slip up. When it's first v second it's great to get over the line."

Linfield travel to Larne on Saturday while Coleraine visit Warrenpoint Town in the evening kick-off.