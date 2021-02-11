Linfield keen to keep Andy Waterworth for next season after Kirk Millar's new deal confirmed

Linfield are hoping that striker Andy Waterworth will join captain Jamie Mulgrew and Kirk Millar in agreeing a contract extension with the club.

Last week Mulgrew signed a new one year deal and yesterday it was announced that Kirk Millar had been given another 12 months, taking him through to the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the champions are in talks with crowd favourite Waterworth (34) with a deal on the table for the forward to stay on next season.

In November, Waterworth, whose current deal expires in the summer, spoke about his future saying: "Who knows, maybe this is my last year, and if it is my last year I want to enjoy it. I don't know what my body will be like at the end of the season or where my head will be at in terms of playing and coaching."

The Blues feel Waterworth can still do a job for them next term and, like defender Jimmy Callacher, who is a transfer target for Larne and Glentoran, are hopeful that he will remain at Windsor Park.

Waterworth has been an inspirational performer for Linfield since his move from the Glens in 2013 and would attract the attention of a host of top flight clubs should he decide to depart.

Following a 1-1 draw for Linfield at Carrick Rangers on Tuesday night when the league leaders were fortunate to leave with a point, keeping them five clear at the top, the news about Millar was a boost for the fans.

Linfield manager David Healy said: "Kirk has been a hugely important player for us and I believe he will continue to play a significant role for us in the future.

"His consistent performances have earned this award of a new contract and I know this news will go down well with our supporters."