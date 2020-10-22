Linfield Ladies face tough trip to Belgium in UEFA Women's Champions League qualifiers

Linfield Ladies will travel to Belgium next month in the first qualifying round of this season's UEFA Women's Champions League.

In previous seasons the qualifying round has taken the form of a group stage with teams split into groups of four, playing single ties against the other three teams.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the continent, this season's qualifying has been split across two single-leg rounds, with teams progressing through both entering into the round of 32.

Linfield will take on RSC Anderlecht, who were declared Belgian champions after their 19/20 season was adandoned. It's the side's third consecutive domestic title, against which few could have argued given their position when the league came to an abrupt halt, eight points clear at the top of the table and needing only one win from their last four games to secure the title.

Read more Ulster duo set for Ireland debuts as Women's Six Nations returns

When they met Linfield in Belgium last season, Anderlecht won 3-1 as they progressed through qualifying into the round of 32, where they were beaten 3-1 on aggregate by Kazakhstan side BIIK Kazygurt.

This season's tie is set to be played on November 3/4.

Due to the pre-draw groupings, Linfield knew they would face either Anderlecht or Glasgow City, which would have meant a meeting with Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade.

City have won the Scottish Premiership 13 seasons in a row and will instead host Republic of Ireland side Peamount United.

Linfield have won the Danske Bank Women's Premiership in all of the last four seasons, although have yet to make it through qualifying in the Champions League.

They face a fierce battle for this season's domestic title, six points behind Glentoran Women with one game in hand and Sion Swifts currently in second spot, three clear of the Blues having played the same number of games.

UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round draw

CSKA Moskva (RUS) vs Flora Tallinn (EST)

ŽFK Spartak (SRB) vs Agarista-ȘS Anenii Noi (MDA)

WFC-2 Kharkiv (UKR) vs Alashkert (ARM)

Valur (ISL) vs HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Górnik Łęczna (POL) vs ŽNK Split (CRO)

Gintra Universitetas (LTU) vs Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

St. Pölten (AUT) vs Mitrovica (KOS)

Anderlecht (BEL) vs Linfield (NIR)

PAOK (GRE) vs SL Benfica (POR)

Vllaznia (ALB) vs ALG Spor (TUR)

FC Minsk (BLR) vs Rīgas FS (LVA)

Pomurje (SVN) vs Breznica Pljevlja (MNE)

Okzhetpes (KAZ) vs Lanchkhuti (GEO)

Vålerenga (NOR) vs KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)

Apollon LFC (CYP) vs Swansea City (WAL)

Ferencváros (HUN) vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX)

NSA Sofia (BUL) vs Kamenica Sasa (MKD)

Glasgow City (SCO) vs Peamount United (IRL)

Olimpia Cluj (ROU) vs Birkirkara (MLT)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) vs Ramat Hasharon (ISR)